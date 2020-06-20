Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Hodusoft Announce Superior WhatsApp Web Integration Into Contact Center Software

Hodusoft's fluid integration of WhatsApp into Contact Center Software will make it even easier and better for enjoyable customer experiences.

Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said, “Today WhatsApp has over 2 billion users worldwide and the number keeps increasing as it is so easy to use. Virtually every smartphone user is on WhatsApp, a superb app that allows for chat, audio-video calls and, importantly, document exchange or sharing. Our WhatsApp web integration into contact center software catalyzes delightful customer interactions.”



WhatsApp, it must be remembered, is a part of Facebook and it has recently launched WhatsApp payments to facilitate ecommerce. This can only mean more widespread usage of WhatsApp in the time to come. You simply cannot ignore it as one of the most powerful components of social media customer service software. The beauty of WhatsApp is that it can be used on phones and if you like, on desktops too, through WhatsApp web. Hodusoft contact center software now includes WhatsApp web. This is tied to a single dashboard through which agents can also view activities on other channels like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. While customers may be on their smartphones using WhatsApp to request service, agents can carry out chats or conversations on their laptops or desktops through the WhatsApp web integration feature. Given just how easy it is to use and complete an interaction, it is no surprise that many customers will prefer WhatsApp over other channels.



Hodusoft’s WhatsApp web integration uses a single number that is accessible to all agents using the contact center solution. Further, it is easy to map WhatsApp number to campaigns handled by separate agents and/or club them together, said the VP. Agents can create groups and search for contact names or numbers and all such data can go into call center CRM. The dashboard also displays that same messages that WhatsApp does such as 1 tick, 2 tick and blue ticks for messages sent, delivered and read. Agents can switch from one chat with one customer to another chat with another customer with ease. It is easy to upload and send documents and images as well as video. Life becomes easy for the agents and their productivity increases when you have WhatsApp web integrated social media customer service software.



“Let me recount the case of a call center customer. Prior to our integration of WhatsApp web, their agents had to attend to customers on WhatsApp using their own phones. Then the company gave each of them a separate SIM but there still remained the problem of collecting and managing the interactions. Following the integration the call center uses only one SIM and a centralized dashboard. All interactions are recorded and it becomes easy for agents to keep track,” said the VP. “I would recommend this software with WhatsApp web integration to new call centers. Hodusoft can carry out retrofit WhatsApp web integration for call centers using legacy contact center solutions.”



Cal centers may get in touch with Hodusoft by phone on 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.



