Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS’ Upcoming Webinar Focuses on the Value of Building a Sustainable Talent Pipeline

UpsideLMS will highlight the importance of L&D readiness and the value of building a sustainable talent pipeline in its upcoming webcast.

Pune, India, June 20, 2020 --(



In its upcoming webcast titled "L&D Readiness: How to Build a Sustainable Talent Pipeline," UpsideLMS’ CEO, Amit Gautam, and Anita Chhabria, Deputy General Manager, International HR-Gulf Oil, will explore the what, the why and the how of L&D readiness, and how successful organizations like Gulf Oil focus on succession planning with HR interventions through L&D programs at mid, junior and senior levels.



The 1 hour long webcast designed for Learning &Development (L&D) and HR professionals will highlight some key points pertaining to:



· Aligning talent management with business strategy

· Addressing talent gaps through internal development

· Addressing talent gaps through internal development

· Optimizing performance calibration



About the Speakers

Anita Chhabria, Deputy General Manager, International HR at Gulf Oil International, has over twelve years of HR exposure in different domains and across different sectors like IT, Media and Lubricants. Based in Mumbai (India), she handles a global portfolio in the OD space, and is involved in rolling out of systems, policies and processes globally for Gulf Oil. Anita also leads the Learning & Development (L&D) practice and manages content for their organization-wide global training programs.



The latest feather in her cap is The Young HR Achievers (in India) award, conferred by The World HRD Congress in February 2019 for her contribution in HR. Her professional prowess is backed by sound academics. Anita has completed her Graduated study in Commerce, followed by a postgraduate degree in Business Management (Specialization: HR).



Amit Gautam, CEO, UpsideLMS, has over two decades of work experience across IT and eLearning, along with a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in start-up management, project management, technology solutions consulting, and technology solutions architecting and development. Amit is a key idea generator for UpsideLMS' tech-ops team, a Sales & Marketing orchestrator, a learning technology solutions consultant for clients and prospects, and a sounding board of ideas for his team of experts and a mentor for all the function heads.



Amit has been profiled by leading industry publications, and his opinions are deeply valued and celebrated as he presides over panel discussions at leading L&D and HR Conferences. Amit’s journey so far has culminated into over a million happy LMS users, along with an illustrious clientele and more than 50 awards and recognition.



"L&D Readiness: How to Build a Sustainable Talent Pipeline" webcast will be live on June 30th, from 3 PM to 4 PM IST.



Interested candidates can register for the webcast at https://www.peoplematters.in/webcast/watch-build-a-sustainable-talent-pipeline Pune, India, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Identifying skills gap, nurturing talent and filling vacant positions through L&D and HR interventions is a critical priority for the success and growth of any organization. However, in a world where agility is critical and readiness is an absolute must, the value of having a sustainable talent pipeline that consistently identifies and prepares talent to address the present as well as the future business needs of the organization cannot be overstated.In its upcoming webcast titled "L&D Readiness: How to Build a Sustainable Talent Pipeline," UpsideLMS’ CEO, Amit Gautam, and Anita Chhabria, Deputy General Manager, International HR-Gulf Oil, will explore the what, the why and the how of L&D readiness, and how successful organizations like Gulf Oil focus on succession planning with HR interventions through L&D programs at mid, junior and senior levels.The 1 hour long webcast designed for Learning &Development (L&D) and HR professionals will highlight some key points pertaining to:· Aligning talent management with business strategy· Addressing talent gaps through internal development· Addressing talent gaps through internal development· Optimizing performance calibrationAbout the SpeakersAnita Chhabria, Deputy General Manager, International HR at Gulf Oil International, has over twelve years of HR exposure in different domains and across different sectors like IT, Media and Lubricants. Based in Mumbai (India), she handles a global portfolio in the OD space, and is involved in rolling out of systems, policies and processes globally for Gulf Oil. Anita also leads the Learning & Development (L&D) practice and manages content for their organization-wide global training programs.The latest feather in her cap is The Young HR Achievers (in India) award, conferred by The World HRD Congress in February 2019 for her contribution in HR. Her professional prowess is backed by sound academics. Anita has completed her Graduated study in Commerce, followed by a postgraduate degree in Business Management (Specialization: HR).Amit Gautam, CEO, UpsideLMS, has over two decades of work experience across IT and eLearning, along with a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in start-up management, project management, technology solutions consulting, and technology solutions architecting and development. Amit is a key idea generator for UpsideLMS' tech-ops team, a Sales & Marketing orchestrator, a learning technology solutions consultant for clients and prospects, and a sounding board of ideas for his team of experts and a mentor for all the function heads.Amit has been profiled by leading industry publications, and his opinions are deeply valued and celebrated as he presides over panel discussions at leading L&D and HR Conferences. Amit’s journey so far has culminated into over a million happy LMS users, along with an illustrious clientele and more than 50 awards and recognition."L&D Readiness: How to Build a Sustainable Talent Pipeline" webcast will be live on June 30th, from 3 PM to 4 PM IST.Interested candidates can register for the webcast at https://www.peoplematters.in/webcast/watch-build-a-sustainable-talent-pipeline Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend