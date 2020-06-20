This July Support Navy SEALs Children in The SEALKIDS 2020 Virtual Challenge

This July support a group of children who are constantly overlooked, Navy SEALs children. Help create a world in which SEALs never have to choose between the needs of their children and the needs of their country. Help SEALKIDS fundraise to provide educational support and financial aid by signing up for SEALKIDS Virtual Challenge this July to provide impactful opportunities for every child of every Navy SEAL.

Mooresville, NC, June 20, 2020 --(



“The thing I would really like people to understand about naval special warfare families is that they are ordinary families living in extraordinary circumstances. They sacrifice daily for us and it is the least that we can do to help their children.”

- SEALKIDS Founder and Program Director Suzanne Vogel



This July 2020 join participants can join SEALKIDS in fundraising for Navy SEAL families by participating in SEALKIDS virtual challenge. Participants work as a team through logging their running, walking, or biking mileage for the whole month of July. Participation will help provide more specialized educational resources and assistance for SEALs children. This challenge was created to raise money and promote working in a team just like SEALs do. By participating in this virtual challenge attendees receive a SEALKIDS T-Shirt and a medal with your completed miles.



“From my personal experience, SEALKIDS is one of the most impactful programs in Naval Special Warfare. The precision that we employ on our weapon system of tutors, care providers, experts in learning disabilities, strengthens our entire community.” - SEALKIDS Chairman (retired) Navy SEAL Rear Admiral Scott Moore



Feel free to email pr@sealkids.org for more information on SEALKIDS and the challenge.



Blair Bonifield

SEALKIDS PR

pr@sealkids.org

SealKids.org Mooresville, NC, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the United States' current economy and the shutdown of schools, Navy SEAL families need more help than ever. SEALKIDS is a nonprofit that was created to provide the children of Navy SEALs with the educational assistance, financial aid, and advocacy they need to thrive. With Navy SEALs being gone for up to 9 months a year it is crucial that they have extra care in place for their family while they are serving.“The thing I would really like people to understand about naval special warfare families is that they are ordinary families living in extraordinary circumstances. They sacrifice daily for us and it is the least that we can do to help their children.”- SEALKIDS Founder and Program Director Suzanne VogelThis July 2020 join participants can join SEALKIDS in fundraising for Navy SEAL families by participating in SEALKIDS virtual challenge. Participants work as a team through logging their running, walking, or biking mileage for the whole month of July. Participation will help provide more specialized educational resources and assistance for SEALs children. This challenge was created to raise money and promote working in a team just like SEALs do. By participating in this virtual challenge attendees receive a SEALKIDS T-Shirt and a medal with your completed miles.“From my personal experience, SEALKIDS is one of the most impactful programs in Naval Special Warfare. The precision that we employ on our weapon system of tutors, care providers, experts in learning disabilities, strengthens our entire community.” - SEALKIDS Chairman (retired) Navy SEAL Rear Admiral Scott MooreFeel free to email pr@sealkids.org for more information on SEALKIDS and the challenge.Blair BonifieldSEALKIDS PRpr@sealkids.orgSealKids.org