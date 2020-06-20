Top Five Reasons to Attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the 25th-26th November 2020 in London, UK, will include a comprehensive discussion on the UK’s UMS development pipeline and delegates will receive updates from high-level planners from international navies, including the US, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, NATO, Netherlands, and more.The two-day programme is available to online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr5prcomTop five reasons to attend:1) Delegates will hear from senior naval officers on the latest advancements in unmanned and autonomous technology including the Director NavyX (Captain Chris Ling, Royal Navy)2) This year’s agenda features comprehensive briefings on autonomy for MCM and ASW operations, updates on key unmanned platform programmes, the future of unmanned capabilities in the Royal Navy (including a dedicated panel), preparing and supporting unmanned systems for operations, UMS interoperability initiatives, unmanned hydrography and oceanography, and many more.3) This is the only event with a holistic focus on unmanned naval systems across the air, surface and undersea domains. Learn about the latest developments in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and the projects enhancing their operational capacities.4) Key commercial partners are set to present on their latest products and technology including Leonardo, Elmo Motion Control, Intrepid Minds and Ocean Infinity.5) Delegates will have the opportunity meet and network with military and industry decision makers in unmanned systems, from Flag Officers to naval engineers and technical researchers.For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount ending on 30th June. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr5prcomUnmanned Maritime Systems Technology25th-26th November 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, and Ocean InfinitySMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

