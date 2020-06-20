PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Podcast Program Allows Children to Express Feelings & Explores Timely Issues Hosted by Main Character of Popular Book Series


Sarasota, FL, June 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lilly the Lash and Friends, a free podcast program, addresses important challenges children all over the globe face daily. The episodes, created by Whimsical Wizards, Inc., bring to life the main character of the beautifully illustrated children’s book series, "The Life and Times of Lilly the Lash." Each episode features a letter written by one of Lilly’s fans describing a challenge their facing or a good deed they would like to share. Lilly provides guidance, offers advice, and celebrates good behavior, while creating awareness on a variety of timely topics and promoting literacy.

“This is the first podcast program where a storybook character is the actual host,” points out author and podcast creator, Julie Woik. "The podcast program gives Lilly a voice and she in turn, encourages children to speak up and share their stories with other listeners." Woik, a freelance writer and poet, living in Sarasota, Florida, recognizes the importance of strong self-esteem. She creates endearing characters that engage young children and their families, allowing her to address life lessons and promote good character while on her journey to making the world a better place.

The podcast series is an ideal resource for parents, educators, and anyone looking for additional tools to address behavioral issues, good character building skills and literacy. The ever-growing library, available at www.lillythelash.com/podcast.php, can be paired with the book series, as well as other free teaching materials.
Contact Information
Whimsical Wizard, Inc.
Julie Woik
(941) 504-9230
Contact
lillythelash.com
Publicist: AnaBelle Ramos
AnaBelle@AnaBelleRamos.com
954-592-8500

