Jumo Health Expands Board Tapping Industry Veteran to Guide Continued Growth

Leading Patient Engagement Platform Provider Appoints Brandon Cormier, Elligo Health Research Chief Commercial Officer, to Board of Directors

“As we continue to invest in the clinical trials sector, the addition of Brandon strengthens our Board by providing valuable market intelligence and guidance during this critical period of growth,” shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. “Brandon’s operational and sales experience is a natural extension of the expertise held among our current Directors and advisors,” concluded Aniskovich.



Mr. Cormier joins the Jumo Health Board of Directors with over 20 years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO sectors. In addition to his current role at Elligo Health Research, he has held various leadership roles within sales and clinical development within leading organizations such as Syneos Health, INC Research, and GlaxoSmithKline. In addition, Mr. Cormier was a member of the Board of Directors for Syneos Health Canada.



“Jumo Health has made significant progress addressing the unmet need of age appropriate educational resources for patients and their care circle for use along the entire patient journey. I am delighted to join Jumo Health’s Board of Directors and excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of the Company,” stated Mr. Cormier.



To learn more about Jumo Health, visit: www.JumoHealth.com.



About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.



By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.



