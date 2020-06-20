Michelle Guinn, Success Habits Specialist, Speaking at Powerteam International First Live & Digital Small Business Symposium in Tampa, FL

Press Releases Ever Inspire, LLC Press Release

Michelle Guinn speaks at the Inspiration2020 In-Person Live & Digital Small Business Symposium scheduled for Tampa FL, July 16.

New Market, MD, June 20, 2020 --(



Attendees can expect a 1-Day action packed event with keynotes, networking, vendors and workshops, live entertainment and access to experienced business coaches with the theme "How to Survive and Thrive in Today's Economy." Following social distancing guidelines, Powerteam is leading the "new normal" for events and networking. All workshops will be limited to 25 attendees with tables set up for 6-feet distancing.



Additional keynote presentations include several notable industry leaders. Michael Silvers, Austin Walsh, Bill Walsh, and Mark Yuzuik will be featured on the main stage. Free workshops will be offered throughout the day, provided by Michelle Guinn, Angel Tuccy, Michelle Jewsbury, Melanie McSally, Dr. Wendy Labat, Gini Trask, Shelly Pritchett, Albert Corey, Dr. Susan Truong, Daniel Meyer, and many more. Sponsors, vendors, networking and entertainment make Inspiration2020 a one-of-a-kind business event.



Attendees will walk away with proven and tested income generation strategies to create their personalized success plan, without spending years of their lives and thousands of dollars on formal education. They'll leave with the tools and strategies that can be implemented easily without a big investment of time or money.



"In today’s challenging environment, so many people are struggling to stay productive and focused," says Guinn. "Sometimes you need to take a step back from your hectic life to really discover what are the roadblocks to your success, and this is what I do for small business owners and entrepreneurs."



To learn more or to register, visit Inspiration2020 online at



About Michelle Guinn

In today’s world, so many things are fighting for our attention and time, that it has become even more difficult for people to stay committed and focused and it’s even more essential that we develop even better daily habits. These habits are what will keep us on task to focus and stay committed to our productivity, our dreams and goals, and ultimately our success.



Michelle Guinn is a Success Habits specialist, Speaker, Author and Coach who has found her passion helping others become even more successful. She is the founder of the Entrepreneur Productivity Blueprint coaching program which teaches Entrepreneurs how to increase your profits in 60 days or less by mastering your time, focus and habits.



Michelle Guinn

443-722-2462



https://themichelleguinn.com/



