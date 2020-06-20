BYD Delivers 10 Battery-Electric Buses to Link Transit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2020 --(



The final two buses of the order were recently delivered, joining the eight others that had been delivered prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. The buses were the first to be completed by BYD after reopening its plant.



“We’ve been operating the first eight since mid-March and they have been a huge help to our system,” said Richard DeRock, General Manager of Link Transit. “They have far exceeded our expectations with their performance.”



“We are proud to be working with such a forward-thinking agency as Link Transit in providing cleaner, quieter transportation service to Chelan and Douglas counties,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan. “The delivery of these buses is a great milestone for Link’s clean technology operations and for BYD as it ramps up production after the COVID-19 shut down.”



BYD began a phrased reopening of its Lancaster Coach and Bus manufacturing plant in mid-May with stringent safety protocols in place.



The K9S 35-ft electric bus, manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, has a range of up to 215 miles, seats up to 32, and can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours.



All of the buses were fitted with wireless charging receivers from Momentum Dynamics, allowing for on-route charging. This increases the range of the bus to allow for virtually perpetual usage.



In 2018, Link Transit commissioned the nation's first 200-kilowatt wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum Dynamics. The system has been operational on a BYD K9S bus since then.



In January, following the successful introduction and operation of a wirelessly-charged bus in 2018, Momentum Dynamics Corporation and Link Transit extended their relationship with a new 5-year agreement. As part of the agreement, Momentum will provide 3 new on-route charging stations, each capable of delivering 300kW.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365



About Link Transit:

December 16, 1991 marked the first day of full fixed route operation. Link Transit grew very rapidly and by 1996 it was operating 27 routes with 55 vehicles, and the System was enjoying 1.3 million passenger boardings per year. Over the past ten years Link Transit has built its services by focusing on efficiencies and fiscal management; utilizing its sales tax and fare revenues as well as grant funding opportunities. With care and continued focus on providing a dependable, safe, and friendly service ridership has steadily grown and increased over the years. Link Transit carries about 4,000 people per day or approximately 1-million passengers per year.



About Momentum Dynamics:

