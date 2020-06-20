Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

Maplewood, MO, June 20, 2020 --(



So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated a total of $9,392 to local nonprofits including Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.



Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis builds safe, affordable housing for first-time homebuyers who live in substandard housing conditions. Each home provides a new beginning for struggling families in the community. The nonprofit anticipates closing on 17 houses and providing direct housing to more than 60 people this year. They will also provide education and financial literacy classes to over 100 people.



Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. June’s selection is National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, June 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Wednesday, June 17, employees of Saint Louis Closet Co., presented Harper Zielonko, director of resource development at Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, with a giant check for $2,781. This donation, made through Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, comes from a percentage of gross sales made throughout May.So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated a total of $9,392 to local nonprofits including Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis builds safe, affordable housing for first-time homebuyers who live in substandard housing conditions. Each home provides a new beginning for struggling families in the community. The nonprofit anticipates closing on 17 houses and providing direct housing to more than 60 people this year. They will also provide education and financial literacy classes to over 100 people.Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. June’s selection is National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.