Business-Inform Review Magazine (issue #27, 2020), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies

Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2020



More than 30 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections: Global Industry Leaders, Russian Market Leaders, Marketing, Informational and Environmental Safety, Office Equipment and Printing Technology, Printing Supplies and Aftermarket, Expos and Conferences, as well as in the new section, AQCMS News, dedicated to the activities of the Russian based Association of Quality Consumables Manufacturers and Suppliers (AQCMS).



In the Global Industry Leaders section presents articles by Tricia Judge (Int’l ITC) “Clover Imaging Ready to Take Remanufactured to the Next Level,” Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG) “Throw Away the Concept of Throw Away,” and interview by Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG) “Ambiguity Is the Worst Enemy of Business.”



In the Russian Market Leaders section one can find a number of interviews: by German Plotnitskiy (BULAT Group) “We Will Support the Industry with Our Own Solutions”, Panova Natalya (Uniton Service) “The Remanufacturing Industry Support Will Have the Positive Effect on the Economy and Environment of Our Country,” Igor Loginov (Veneta System) “The State Pays Fourfold for Cheap Chinese Products.”



In the AQCMS News section one can find a number of interviews by Sergey Kuzin (the Head of the Expert Council on the Remanufacturing Industry of the AQCMS) “You Are not to Skimp on Customers,” Stanislav Malinskiy (AQCMS President) “Industry of Remanufacturing in Russia Is Getting a New Chance”, Alexey Belikov (the Head of the Expert Council on Environmental Safety of the AQCMS) “Remanufacturing Industry Is a More Reasonable and Safe Alternative to Contaminated NBCs,” as well as a number of up-to-date press-releases from AQCMS.



In the Marketing section one can find the article by Stanislav Malinskiy (Business-Inform) “Russian Market of Printing Supplies 2019 – Cheap Products Continue to Dominate.”



In the Informational and Environmental Safety section there is a short digest of the article published on www.ey.com, “How to Defeat Those Who Perform Cyber-Attacks on Medium-Size Businesses”, as well as a short digest of an annual report by TUV Rheinland regarding the tendencies in cyber-safety for 2020.



In the Office Equipment and Printing Technology section one can find the article by Louella Fernandes (Quocirca) «6 Advantages of Cloud Print Services,” as well as a range of articles dedicated to new products on the Russian market of office printing. The technical and functional aspects of new printers/MFPs from Canon, Epson, Konica Minolta and Xerox are being reviewed in detail.



In the Printing Supplies and Aftermarket section one can find the article “How Trade Associations Help Protect the Environment,” a press-release “ETIRA: Non-OEM Newbuild Cartridge Toner Emission Tests Reveal 100% Failure Rate – Danger to Health and Environment”, as well as debates by Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG) and Steve Weedon (Print-Rite) on whether “New Built Cartridges (NBC) Are Bad for the Environment?” Besides, the section holds an article by Tricia Judge (Int’l ITC) “The U.S. Department of Energy Scores High with Remanufactured Cartridges,” and a press-release “Static Control Welcomes Changes to the Russian Marketplace.”



In the Expos and Conferences section one can find the article “Event technology and the future of events.”



Especially for international specialists, several articles dedicated to the Russian and International markets have been presented in English (see English Pages section).



Yulia Danilogorskaya

7 (495) 9886146



sforp.ru



