Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #28, 2020) is Ready for Print


Moscow, Russia, June 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Moscow) has started a preparation for print of BUSINESS-INFORM Review Magazine (issue #28, 2020). The magazine is aimed at the specialists of office printing devices, supplies and parts industry.

The main magazine sections are: Global Industry Leaders, Russian Market Leaders, AQCMS News, Marketing, Printing Outsourcing, Informational and Environmental Safety, Office Technique and Technology of Printing, Printing Supplies, Expos and Conferences.

The topic of this issue is the evaluation of quality and standardization within the industry of office printing supplies.

Information Agency “Business-Inform” invites manufacturers and suppliers of quality supplies to place their product-ads in BUSINESS-INFORM Review (issue #28, 2020).

The print-run is 20000 copies.

The digital version of BUSINESS-INFORM Review can be found on Information Agency “Business-Inform” web-site.

The magazine will be on sale (distribution) in the beginning of September 2020.

Regarding the issues of ads and information placement in the magazine, please contact us.
Contact Information
Business-Inform
Yulia Danilogorskaya
7 (495) 9886146
Contact
sforp.ru

