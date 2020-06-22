Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Fraunhofer Institute and German Aerospace Center to Brief on German SSA Updates at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

SMi Reports: The Fraunhofer Institute and German Aerospace Center (DLR) will be providing perspectives of German space situational awareness, including programme updates on TIRA and GESTRA.

London, United Kingdom, June 22, 2020 --(



TIRA provides data about not only highly precise orbital elements of a space object but also its size, shape, orientation and attitude motion through high-resolution imaging, which makes it suitable for military reconnaissance applications.



GESTRA is currently the most important development project of a new German SSA sensor, commissioned by the DLR Space Administration. GESTRA is a phased array or electronic scanning radar system for continuous and wide-space detection, tracking and measurement, and will have the capability to generate an independent catalogue of space objects and debris in the near-Earth environment.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that both the Fraunhofer Institute and the German Aerospace Center will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference to provide German SSA perspectives and updates:



"Fraunhofer FHR's Contribution to German SSA" - Presented by Mr Youngkyu Kim, Spokesman of the Business Unit Space, Fraunhofer Institute



"SMARTnet™: Telescopes in Support of Domain Awareness" - Presented by Mr Hauke Fiedler, Team Leader Space Situational Awareness, German Aerospace Center (DLR)



Mr Kim and Mr Fiedler will be joined by representatives from 7 other nations - the UK, the US, Canada, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and South Africa - to provide a comprehensive, overview of military space situational awareness with international perspectives.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom11



Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

3-4 September 2020, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Fraunhofer Institute is currently operating the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA) and developing the German Experimental Space Surveillance and Tracking Radar (GESTRA), both of which are essential parts of German military and civil SSA programmes.TIRA provides data about not only highly precise orbital elements of a space object but also its size, shape, orientation and attitude motion through high-resolution imaging, which makes it suitable for military reconnaissance applications.GESTRA is currently the most important development project of a new German SSA sensor, commissioned by the DLR Space Administration. GESTRA is a phased array or electronic scanning radar system for continuous and wide-space detection, tracking and measurement, and will have the capability to generate an independent catalogue of space objects and debris in the near-Earth environment.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that both the Fraunhofer Institute and the German Aerospace Center will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference to provide German SSA perspectives and updates:"Fraunhofer FHR's Contribution to German SSA" - Presented by Mr Youngkyu Kim, Spokesman of the Business Unit Space, Fraunhofer Institute"SMARTnet™: Telescopes in Support of Domain Awareness" - Presented by Mr Hauke Fiedler, Team Leader Space Situational Awareness, German Aerospace Center (DLR)Mr Kim and Mr Fiedler will be joined by representatives from 7 other nations - the UK, the US, Canada, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and South Africa - to provide a comprehensive, overview of military space situational awareness with international perspectives.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom11Military Space Situational Awareness 20203-4 September 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/PRcom11



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group