Zinrelo Loyalty Helps LAFCO to Increase Customer Retention by 26.72%

LAFCO uses Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to increase customer retention and repeat purchase revenue.

San Jose, CA, June 21, 2020 --(



While evaluating loyalty rewards platforms, they were looking for a solution that could easily integrate with their e-commerce platform Miva and their email service provider Listrak. Zinrelo offered them a platform that was simple to install, easy to customize as per their brand requirements and very clearly visible to customers on their website.



The LAFCO Rewards offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create a 360-degree engagement for purchases made on website, referrals, birthday bonus, welcome bonus and sharing on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest). They offer customers attractive rewards like free shipping, samples, birthday gifts and a tier-based rewards program to accelerate the points earning capability.



“Zinrelo’s data sciences team helped me to optimize the structure of our program. Within just three months after the launch, we witnessed an impressive 26.72% improvement in customer retention and a 23.39% increase in repeat purchase revenue,” commented Brittany Boykow, Director of E-Commerce at LAFCO. “Loyalty email campaigns played a vital role in this success and we are eager to explore other opportunities to engage our customers further.”



The targeted loyalty email campaigns witnessed an open rate of 3.08X higher than the industry average. Additionally, the click rate was 7.37X higher than industry average. This indicated a high level of interest and engagement among customers for their rewards program.



“Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to launch personalized & data driven rewards programs with ease. This enables them to make deep, long-lasting connections with their customers,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “A rewards program ensures that customers do not migrate to competitors, and this results in repeat business.”



About LAFCO:

Founded in 1992 by Jon Bresler in New York, LAFCO combines traditional craftsmanship and the purest ingredients to create transporting home fragrances and personal care products. LAFCO’s luxurious collection of soaps, lotion, diffusers and candles are made from rigorously sourced essential oils. The products are hand produced using both time-honored botanical production practices and cutting-edge technology. The fragrances are designed to evoke an emotional, sensory response: soothing, invigorating, meditative, inspiring.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



Shailesh Puri

650-530-0245



https://zinrelo.com/



