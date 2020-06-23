Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 Will Host a Pre-Conference Focus Day on Active Protection Systems

SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will host a dedicated Active Protection Systems Focus Day on 9th November 2020.

London, United Kingdom, June 23, 2020 --(



Not only this, but building on the successes of 2019, SMi will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 9th November 2020, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.



Leading technical experts and militaries from the most forward-thinking nations will cover: Latest hard/soft kill systems, Modular Architecture, Sensors, Data Processing, Munitions and countermeasures, Capability Concerns, Technology demonstrations, Systems Testing and Trialling and much more.



Interested parties can register for the event at: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom2



Focus Day Speakers Include:

· Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sutthery, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army

· Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM Vehicle Protection Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army

· Lieutenant Colonel Jeroen van Rantwijk, Head Combat Development Centre for Ground Manoeuvre, Royal Netherlands Army

· Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist, Land Platforms, SSB, Turkish MoD

· Dr Jeffrey Zabinski (SES), Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, CCDC Army Research Lab, US Army

· Mr Rob Baker, Discipline Lead, Advanced Vehicle Protection, Defence Science and Technology Group



The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free from: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom2



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Conference: 10th – 11th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

London, United Kingdom

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo

Sponsors: Collins Aerospace and Pearson Engineering



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom2



