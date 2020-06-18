Meals on Wheels St. Petersburg Prepares Seniors and Homebound for Hurricane Season by Delivering Life Saving Packs

Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

St. Petersburg, FL, June 18, 2020 --(



Many of MOWSP’s recipients are homebound and/or elderly. With the simple act of knocking on someone’s door, MOWSP is providing safety checks in addition to a hot meal. With the hurricane packs, MOWSP is able to provide a little more safety in the event a storm hits again this year.



MOWSP, a program of the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, launched last October in St. Petersburg. MOWSP was developed to serve seniors and 18+ homebound individuals (due to illness, injury or disability) with a hot meal delivered to their home, by a volunteer, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. MOWSP is an alternative option for: 1) people placed on a waiting list; or 2) people who do not qualify for other Meals on Wheels programs due to age or income.



MOWSP relies on volunteers to help deliver meals to the following St. Petersburg zip codes: 33701, 33703, 33704, 33705, 33707, 33708, 33709, 33710, 33711, 33712, 33713, 33714.Volunteer drivers are needed each week to help deliver on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays out of Daystar Life Center in St. Pete. Routes take 60-90 minutes to complete.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOWSP hurricane pack program. A donation of just $20 will provide a hurricane preparedness pack to a senior or homebound individual in need.



To find out how you can get involved, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mowsp/ or call (813) 344-5837.



Contact:

Lauren Vance, Manager

4532 W. Kennedy Blvd., Ste 252

(813) 344 - 5837

Lauren.Vance@NetworktoEndHunger.org



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger:

Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837

networktoendhunger.org

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



