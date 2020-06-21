Story Spark Kicking Off Summer with Giveaway

Press Releases Story Spark Press Release

Lifestyle brand Story Spark is kicking off summer with their Supercharged Summer Giveaway.

For more information, visit storyspark.com. Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Story Spark, most recently featured in Shoutout LA, blends art and technology through tech-inspired designs on apparel, accessories, and more. Story Spark’s prize package includes their "Electrify" t-shirt, 3 boxes of Magic Spoon cereal, 1 set of 4 Aaron Probyn melamine cereal bowls, and 1 set of 4 stainless steel spoons. The navy blue “Electrify” t-shirt features a red, green, and blue pixelated lightning bolt. Preshrunk and made of 100% cotton, the shirt has an incredibly soft feel. To enter, entrants simply need to subscribe to their email newsletter, or follow @storyspark on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and tag two friends. The giveaway ends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT. Entrants must be US residents. One winner will be chosen.About Story Spark: Story Spark creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. The lifestyle brand was established by artists Alex and Sun to connect people and celebrate the connection between art and technology. Story Spark aims to provide designer products that enhance a person’s story. They have already created custom graphic t-shirts for a variety of events and organizations. Most of their tees are made with a blend of polyester and cotton, so minimal shrinking occurs vertically. Each graphic shirt is printed on a cool cotton/poly or soft ring-spun cotton. All illustrations are original and express one's inner techie.For more information, visit storyspark.com. Contact Information Story Spark

Sun Kim

424-257-0950



www.storyspark.com

@StorySpark - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook



