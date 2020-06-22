Conference Chair Invitation Letter for SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Lynne Ensor the conference chair has invited fellow microbiologists to join her at upcoming SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference.

Boston, MA, June 22, 2020 --(



Interested parties can join the conference by registering at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr7 and save US$300 only available until June 30th, 2020.



Dr Lynne Ensor as a 21-year veteran of the FDA her areas of expertise include biopharmaceutical sterile product manufacturing and testing, pharmaceutical microbiology, pharmacy compounding, and regulatory policy development. Her previous FDA management positions include serving as the Director of the OPF’s Division of Microbiology Assessment, Director of the OPS’s New and Generic Drug Product Quality Microbiology staff, and Director of OGD’s Division of Microbiology. Lynne was previously employed at Roche Biomedical Laboratories, the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s School of Medicine, and earned her B.S. in Biology and Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Maryland, College Park.



Conference chair Lynne Ensor has sent out the declared:

“I have recently transitioned from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration where I was a regulator for nearly 21 years supporting the manufacture of quality, safe and effective biopharmaceuticals. As a microbiologist and former regulatory, I am keenly aware that it is critical in our industry to maintain awareness of the regulatory expectations for intended global markets, advancing technological developments, and lessons learned from those with experience with the implementation of emerging technologies into their manufacturing and/or testing procedures.



“The conference aims to provide attendees with the most current information regarding pharmaceutical microbiology and contamination control trends in the industry, as well providing them with tools regarding regulatory expectations associated with them.



“Conference topics to be showcased include regulatory guidance's and expectations for both sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals with regard to microbial control, risk identification and mitigation strategies for contamination control of manufacturing processes and facilities, microbial contamination control of the environment and operators, alternative methods for endotoxin's and microbiological testing; microbial control strategies for pharmacy compounding facilities, and provide lessons learned from current GMP inspection of facilities manufacturing sterile or non-sterile drugs.”



The brochure with full sessions and speakers is now available on the conference website and for those interested in attending, registration is available at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR7



Sponsored By: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore Sigma



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020

Conference: October 28th-29th, 2020

Workshops: October 30th, 2020

Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR7

#SMiPharmaMicroEC



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR7



