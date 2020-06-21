Rahul Singh Thakur Marketing Expert at MC Willard Brown Wins Mikimoto Kokichi Award 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MC Willard Brown Press Release

Rahul Singh Thakur has won the Mikimoto Kokichi Marketing Award 2020 for Agency MC Willard Brown India. The Mikimoto Kokichi award was awarded on 07-June-2020 to Rahul Singh Thakur for his display of Entrepreneurial spirit in solutions within the Marketing/Digital Marketing Category by the Tokyo Marketing and Digital Leadership Association.

Mumbai, India, June 21, 2020 --(



After identifying a gap in the market for specialized marketing services for the real-estate, travel, tourism and hospitality sector, Rahul Singh Thakur set up the second arm of the boutique Media Brand The International Saloon in 2013, steadily building the business to include some of the most high-profile hotels, airlines and tourism establishments in the region. Clients have recognized Rahul Singh Thakur's expertise from across the globe, from consumer FMCG brands, luxury hotel brands, airlines and tourism organizations to travel and technology oriented publications.



In 2018 and 2019, Rahul Singh Thakur won the Top 100 Most Influential Marketing Leader award by the World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia in Mumbai. In 2019 Rahul also won the Bavarian Lion award for his renowned and winning campaign "The Life and Arts of Bavaria."



In February 2016 Rahul Singh Thakur joined the Hong Kong based Marketing and Management Consulting firm MC Willard Brown. This June 2020 Rahul Singh Thakur's departure from MC Willard Brown marks an end of an unique partnership. Here are a few words from Rahul Singh Thakur on winning the prestigious Mikimoto Kokichi Award for MC Willard Brown



Rahul Singh Thakur says, "The rise of technology has necessitated the need for brands to engage with consumers through experiential marketing. With a booming population of millennials, the APACJ and JAPAC region offers a tremendous opportunity for marketers to leverage this trend, drive richer brand experiences that 'wow' their consumers and enable them to create and tell their own stories. ROI measurement, marketing technology and advertising waste are key concerns among CMOs. Marketing as a growth driver for brands has never been more important and CMOs bear the brunt of this responsibility. Winning the Mikimoto Kokichi Award 2020 is a huge milestone for me. Personally this award provides me a sense that I have been able to think and work like an Entrepreneur. Swift, Agile and Sharp in the true spirit of the great Mikimoto Kokichi. I thank the jury of the Mikimoto Kokichi Award and the CEO and founders of MC Willard Brown; Mr.Pankaj Tripathi and Nicola Choi for having faith in me to lead the team and the marketing business."



