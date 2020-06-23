Shae Sterrett, LLC Updates Business Division Hireshae to Virtual Business Solutions

Press Releases Shae Sterrett Press Release

New Name, Same Reliable Marketing and Business Solutions for Clients Nationwide

Keene, NH, June 23, 2020 --(



Virtual Business Solutions provides four levels of services to clients throughout the United States.



First, as a Virtual Assistant, which provides administrative, logistical, and technical expertise to professionals, individuals, executives and businesses.



Second, as a Virtual Marketing Agency providing services in Pay-per-Click advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Social Media, Advertising, content development and email marketing.



Third, as a Business Solutions expert, helping companies implement solutions that improve business operations and customer experience. Services include setting up a remote office, set up of cloud based document solutions, online payments, electronic signatures solutions, customer relationship management (CRM) set up, email programs, and more.



Virtual Business Solutions also specializes in helping new businesses get started more quickly and affordably by helping aspirational entrepreneurs and business through the steps of setting up a new business.



“Because we operate as a virtual agency, Virtual Business Solutions is able to offer services to businesses of all sizes at a fraction of the cost of big agencies without compromising results,” says owner Shae Sterrett. “I want to make it easy and affordable for businesses to get more done, be more successful and support and sustain the American dream of business ownership.”



Interested clients can visit www.virtualbusinesssolutions.us to learn more and schedule a free consultation.



About Shae Sterrett, LLC



