Pet Life Radio Unleashes "Rappaport to the Rescue"

Produced for Pet Life Radio by Winter, "Rappaport to the Rescue" is available on PetLifeRadio.com as well as all major podcast and streaming platforms. New York, NY, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pet Life Radio, the world's largest pet podcast and radio network, which reaches over 200 million subscribers worldwide, announced today the groundbreaking launch of "Rappaport to the Rescue" a weekly podcast and radio show, hosted by award-winning animal advocate, network journalist and best selling author, Jill Rappaport.Rappaport to the Rescue is a one-of-a-kind show filled with heart, soul and info… all about rescue and adoption, and how our fur angels have not only enhanced our lives but also changed our lives forever.Jill Rappaport is also the host and consulting producer of the highly acclaimed annual show Dog Bowl on Animal Planet, and host of the heart felt pup-close and personal segments of the beloved Puppy Bowl. She was also the first to put animal adoption on the broadcast map with her national groundbreaking segment, “Bow to Wow” which ran on NBC’s Today Show for several years and had a 100% adoption record.Joining her each week will be Broadway renowned animal trainer Bill Berloni, who turns rescue animals into true superstars. The "Jill and Bill" segment will include call-in questions from pet owners who opened up their hearts and homes by fostering or adoption.Jill will also feature nationally renowned experts from veterinarians to behaviorists, plus A-list celebrities and other well-known folks whose lives are so much more fulfilled thanks to their four-legged rescue friends. The premiere episode features legendary journalist and beloved TV personality, Meredith Vieira."We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jill to the Pet Life Radio family. Jill has been a featured guest on many of our popular shows and podcasts over the past 13 years and we're looking forward to bringing her unique and exciting talents to our network," said Mark Winter, CEO and Executive Producer of Pet Life Radio.“I am so excited to have this wonderful opportunity to talk about what is my passion and purpose- rescue and adoption, and to be able to have such a great platform on Pet Life Radio is a gift to me and all of the animals in need, that we will be able to shine a light on. This show will be filled with love, laughs and PAW-tographs!" says host Jill Rappaport.Produced for Pet Life Radio by Winter, "Rappaport to the Rescue" is available on PetLifeRadio.com as well as all major podcast and streaming platforms. Contact Information Pet Life Radio

