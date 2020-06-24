Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mobile Mark, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Mobile Mark Announces Wireless Antenna Solutions for Mining in Vehicle Control and Fleet Tracking

Itasca, IL, June 24, 2020 --(



These antennas are available in many different styles including: rugged mobile, foam filled omni-directional, and GNSS multiband surface mount antennas. All of these antennas are designed for Mining applications for vehicle control and fleet management.



The extremely rugged, high performance amplified tactical mesh (TMA-24A-3.2CT) antenna model covers the 2400-2500 frequency band with a gain of 2 dBi and is designed for use in rugged and mobile wireless networking applications. TMA construction is highly durable and water resistant.



The small footprint and low profile design makes it an ideal solution for mounting on vehicles or in other space constrained applications, thus one of Mobile Mark’s perfect antenna solutions for mining industry use. This antenna is notable for its overall size, measuring at just 5.5” (14mm) in height with a diameter of 2.2” (112mm).



The SMWG-312 antenna features 3 antenna elements in one radome. Unique to this model, cable one is extremely widebanded and covers 694-960 MHz & 1710-6000 MHz. It also covers 2.4/5 GHz dual-band WiFi on the second element while the third element covers GNSS. With a measurement of 2.4” (107mm) in diameter by 3.2” (81mm) in height, this antenna is ideal to fit on mining fleet vehicles.



The OD6-2400MOD2 is a wide band heavy duty omni-directional antenna. This heavy duty, foam filled omni-directional antenna has become the ideal high-vibration antenna solution for mining area vehicles. It operates on the 2400-2500 MHz frequency with a gain of 6 dBi.



Originally designed as point-to-multipoint hub antennas for private networks, this antenna is used on large vehicles where typical mobile antennas are not durable enough. Filled with a microwave grade structural foam to protect the antenna elements, these antennas continue to perform in tough environments. OD-MOD2 Series Antennas keep your vehicles connected to the wireless network for reliable, consistent communications and monitoring.



Measuring at 17.25” (44.4cm) tall, with a radome diameter of 1” (2.25cm), this rugged OD can withstand the harshest environments of snow, wind, rain and ice.



Their entire line of antenna solutions for mining products are available now and you can view full product details on the Mobile Mark website.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, 5GReady, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M, Industrial IoT, IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit the company website: www.mobilemark.com.



Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



