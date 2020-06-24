Hear from US DoD and Milrem Robotics at Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMI reports: US DoD and Milrem Robotics join the speaker line-up for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference.

With that said, SMi Group’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, is set to return to London on the 18th and 19th November 2020 for its 10th year running. The event will feature keynote presentations such as US DoD’s Chief Public Affairs, Ms. Mary Markovinovic who will further explore on the issue of deepfake technology.



Over the course of two days, this conference will deliver a thorough overview of the different social media uses for the military. Social media for the military predominantly involves information and recruitment functions. The importance of online platforms to the military is always growing, such as by fulfilling a welfare function for personnel to keep in touch with family and friends and as a strategic communication tool for opinion-forming and psychological operations. Bringing together a global audience of highly regarded military and industry experts



Interested parties can save £300 using the early bird discount by registering before 30th June at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom2.



With that in mind, SMi have announced the newest additions to the speaker line- up for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference.



Ms. Mary Markovinovic, Chief Public Affairs, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), US DoD exclusively presenting on "Deepfakes and the Battle for Truth."



• An introduction to Deepfakes – what are they and how are they made?

• Are they a threat or is it just entertainment?

• Is it possible for governments to use Deepfakes for good?

• How can we stop Deepfakes from undermining governments?



Mr. Gert Hankewitz, Export Director, Milrem Robotics exclusively presenting on "Industry Perspective: Communicating with the Public about Robotics and Autonomous Systems"



• Milrem’s overall approach to communicating and marketing its robotics and intelligent functions technology.

• Lessons for communicating about robotics whilst remaining mindful of public sensitivities.

• What an increasingly unmanned battlefield means for public affairs professionals.



Attendees will have the chance to learn from a truly established line-up of speakers from across the world. Key nations include UK, USA, Germany, France, Singapore, Brazil, Afghanistan and many more.



For the full speaker line-up, the brochure will soon be available to download online at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom2.



Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Conference: 18th – 19th November 2020

Workshop: 17th November 2020

London, UK

#MilSocialMedia



For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748.



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



* "What is a deepfake, explained" (Source: CNN Business) https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2019/01/business/pentagons-race-against-deepfakes/



About SMi Group:

