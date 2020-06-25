Growup Group Launches New Brand Under Growth Consultants

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Growup Group Press Release

Growup Group is an established and creative New Delhi based – Remote Employees Service Provider. They are pioneers in outsourcing the right human resource agnostic of the client’s geo-location in the space of Marketing, Sales, Administrative, recurring and mundane tasks.

Commenting on Growup's new venture, Divay Chadha, co-founder of Growup Group said, "All realistic targets are afraid of Growup's BD Experts. Our experienced and trained sales workforce will Grow up your lead generation and conversion game." The competent professionals at Growup Group would take care of the client's business infrastructure, follow-ups, training, and on the whole, would add value to the enterprise. Proficient in problem-solving, strategizing, and planning, Growup's team of Business Developers are trained to head the client's enterprise in terms of advancement and growth.



The latest service would allow the clients to hire Growth Consultants who would lead the projects of BD successfully and offer consultation to enable high success-rate.



“Technology has made it possible for people to earn a living right from their phone or computer, work from anywhere, and collaborate on a global scale,” said Saumya Kaushik, co-founder of Growup Group. She further added, “It has allowed people to be measured by their skills and their talent, regardless of anything else. People nowadays are not looking for that 'job for life.' Rather they want to be part of something that has a purpose and stands for something bigger than itself.”



With the vision of creating an open and productive workforce, Growup is quickly adapting to the newer needs of the market with experts working on the field. The company owes its growing success to:



Enhanced communication within the workspaces, between subordinates and supervisors.



The growing demand for virtual services in the present scenario.



Flexible work hours and a comfortable environment that produces top-notch work.



Due to the global demand of the virtual workforce in today’s era, the present scenario is proving to be lucrative for a company like Growup whose sole purpose is to provide virtual assistance and consultants. The future seems bright for the virtual work market and for the Growup Group.



Divay Chadha

+91 991 012 8951



https://vgrowup.com



