Double A Solutions Decides to Work Remotely, Indefinitely

Double A Solutions decides to allow employees to work remotely, indefinitely, in the wake of COVID-19 after positive productivity results. Double A Solutions is committed to ​employee ​flexibility. Since Double A Solutions’ employees began working remotely in response to COVID-19, employee and company production is at an all-time high as team members continue to serve customers at a high-level.

“Our employees are resilient and have weathered whatever the world has thrown at us. We have been extremely pleased with the high level of production and positive attitude the company has shown. The decision to allow all employees to work remotely was common sense.” -Archie Heinl, CEO



Like most companies, when Double A Solutions required all employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, management was unsure if employee production would decrease and sales would fall.



“In March we had a manager’s meeting and discussed the topic of having employees work remotely. We really weren’t sure what the response was going to be since most of our employees have never worked remotely before. However, production surged. Aline’s remote phone system features played a major role in ensuring that our customers were still being serviced and internal communication was streamlined.” -AJ Underwood, Manager of Sales



Double A Solutions has joined other companies such as Twitter, Shopify, and Upwork in allowing its employees to work remotely moving forward from the pandemic. Additionally, Double A Solutions is proud to report that April was historically the company’s best month ever with a burst in production and sales. As the world continues to change, Double A Solutions will continue to adapt in order to best serve its customers.



