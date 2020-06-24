Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, Named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 Issue

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

“It is an honor to be designated as an elite in the field I have grown to love,” shares Henze. “I have been blessed with a great staff, and I have to add that I’m proud to watch my son take on a broker assistant role here at AUI.” St. Peters, MO, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce that Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, has been named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 issue. She joins a handful of other female insurance leaders in their late June publication.“Her leadership has pushed the commercial team to excel,” said Marketing Director, Carrie Bay. “She has fostered a great camaraderie between her underwriters.”Formerly an owner of an insurance company, Rhonda has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She has been able to grow Appalachian Underwriters’ commercial portfolio and has been a key partner in landing new carrier partnerships, including professional liability elites and up-and-coming insurtechs. She received her bachelor’s from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman University) in 1993.“It is an honor to be designated as an elite in the field I have grown to love,” shares Henze. “I have been blessed with a great staff, and I have to add that I’m proud to watch my son take on a broker assistant role here at AUI.” Contact Information Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

