Vision-Box Sponsors Live Debates on the Effects of COVID-19 in the Aviation Industry

WTTC, BIAL and SEF representatives are confirmed as guest speakers for the first live session on July 1st Beginning July 1st at 11:00 AM (UTC), Vision-Box is holding a series of live talks between leading representatives from government, travel, tourism, and aviation sectors. The first session will bring together the expertise and experience of major industry players to discuss “How to overcome COVID-19 crisis in the aviation sector.”

Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2020 --(

Vision-Box’s Jean-François (Jeff) Lennon will moderate the panel discussion on the urgency and complexity of the COVID-19 impact on aviation and related sectors. New health guidelines and government safety measures will be discussed at length and how touchless and contactless technology can provide flexibility to confront this public health challenge.



During the free but limited, 60-minute session, Vision-Box will share the results of a study on the effects of the pandemic in the aviation industry.



Registration is free but limited, secure your place here: https://www.vision-box.com/pressroom/press-releases/vision-box-sponsors-live-debates-on-the-effects-of-covid-19-in-the-aviation-industry Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Guest speakers will include Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council), Satyaki, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport), SEF (Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service) and Simon Wilcox, Former Head of Transformation, Heathrow Airport .Vision-Box’s Jean-François (Jeff) Lennon will moderate the panel discussion on the urgency and complexity of the COVID-19 impact on aviation and related sectors. New health guidelines and government safety measures will be discussed at length and how touchless and contactless technology can provide flexibility to confront this public health challenge.During the free but limited, 60-minute session, Vision-Box will share the results of a study on the effects of the pandemic in the aviation industry.Registration is free but limited, secure your place here: https://www.vision-box.com/pressroom/press-releases/vision-box-sponsors-live-debates-on-the-effects-of-covid-19-in-the-aviation-industry