Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Guest speakers will include Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council), Satyaki, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport), SEF (Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service) and Simon Wilcox, Former Head of Transformation, Heathrow Airport .
Vision-Box’s Jean-François (Jeff) Lennon will moderate the panel discussion on the urgency and complexity of the COVID-19 impact on aviation and related sectors. New health guidelines and government safety measures will be discussed at length and how touchless and contactless technology can provide flexibility to confront this public health challenge.
During the free but limited, 60-minute session, Vision-Box will share the results of a study on the effects of the pandemic in the aviation industry.
Registration is free but limited, secure your place here: https://www.vision-box.com/pressroom/press-releases/vision-box-sponsors-live-debates-on-the-effects-of-covid-19-in-the-aviation-industry