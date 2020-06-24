Hungry Planet(R) Expands Distribution Partnership with Dot Foods

Press Releases Hungry Planet® Press Release

St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2020 --(



“We have seen tremendous success since making our foodservice SKUs available in Dot as of February this year. This is a natural expansion of our relationship that makes all of our SKUs available to restaurant operators and now grocery operators across the country,” said Todd Boyman, Co-founder and CEO of Hungry Planet.



Hungry Planet’s 5 lb. foodservice chubs have been available through Dot since February. Restaurant operators can order any of the six chef-crafted plant-based meats through any distributor in 1 case minimum quantities. Dot serves as the redistributor and provides delivery in 2 to 4 days from the time of order.



The retail products – 1 lb. ground chubs of Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Italian sausage as well as packages of Beef Burgers, Southwest Chicken Chipotle Patties, and Crab Cakes have seen dramatic increases in sales since March as people choose to eat at home more frequently. By offering all retail products through Dot, Hungry Planet can grow distribution and availability to meet a strong consumer demand for their versatile and chef-crafted plant-based meats.



About Hungry Planet(R)

At Hungry Planet(R), we make chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a simple and delicious switch for conventional meats. Developed to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs, our 100% plant-based meats satisfy omnivores, carnivores, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans alike. Because we make a full range of naturally flavored proteins, our food can be used in any cuisine without compromise. Our meats also offer superior nutrition - packed with protein and fiber, with fewer calories and less fat than conventional meat and other plant-based meat options.



Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, started Hungry Planet because they recognized that while our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. We believe if we take care of our world, it will take care of us. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. Our daily food choices are a vote for a world we want to inhabit, and future generations will inherit.



Natalie Cooper

312-206-8128



HungryPlanetFoods.com



