Press Releases ECM - Global Measurement Solutions Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from ECM - Global Measurement Solutions: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest

East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI.





ECM’s Midwest Regional Office will be fully-outfitted with a climate controlled ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited Laboratory. Companies that are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard are regularly evaluated to assure their customers that ECM maintains the highest quality standards essential throughout the industry.



For manufacturers, engineers and others who rely on high precision measurement, training and engineer support services, ECM provides professional consulting across multiple industries that integrate production processes with reliable, high-tech tools. Through their long developed alliances with equipment manufacturers, ECM is able to provide unparalled support regardless of your equipment make or model. Unlike any other metrology service provider, ECM stands firm in its commitment to meeting customer’s project needs from start to finish.



About ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (ECM)

ECM - Global Measurement Solutions is an industry recognized metrology service company with special focus on laser scanning and coordinate measurement systems. Its team of expert engineers delivers a wide range of services, including quality training, calibration, equipment rentals, and (P)CMM programming and contract resources. An industry leader for almost 20 years, ECM’s certified metrology engineers provide specialized technical services, as well as offering equipment rentals and on-site calibrations. The MA-based firm successfully caters to a diverse range of manufacturing industries, including automotive, aerospace, power generation, architecture, and construction. ECM takes pride in the ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ dimensional metrology, engineering and equipment needs. Detroit, MI, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ECM recognizes the vital need for superior support to its Automotive, Aerospace and wide array of customers in the Midwest region. "For many years ECM has supported multiple high profile customers with our remote employees located in Michigan, but until now we have not had our own facility in the area," states Gary Confalone, President/CEO of ECM. "With the continued expansion of ECM Global it has become essential to have an expansive facility in support of our midwest customers." As some companies withdraw from the midwest, ECM is expanding into the region and intends making this their largest support center in the USA. ECM’s new Midwest Regional Office is now located in a facility at 46998 Magellen Drive, Wixom, MI 48393 which may be familiar to many Midwest industry customers as the building that for the past 20 plus years belonged to FARO Technologies. If you are an existing FARO customer, know that ECM will have a facility that continues to provide support moving forward. If you have other OEM brands of Laser Trackers, Articulated Arms and traditional CMM’s; know that ECM is also providing service support and calibration for those systems. The new facility will allow complete retrofit and refurbishment of CMMs for customers looking to update or expand the capabilities of their shop.ECM’s Midwest Regional Office will be fully-outfitted with a climate controlled ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited Laboratory. Companies that are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard are regularly evaluated to assure their customers that ECM maintains the highest quality standards essential throughout the industry.For manufacturers, engineers and others who rely on high precision measurement, training and engineer support services, ECM provides professional consulting across multiple industries that integrate production processes with reliable, high-tech tools. Through their long developed alliances with equipment manufacturers, ECM is able to provide unparalled support regardless of your equipment make or model. Unlike any other metrology service provider, ECM stands firm in its commitment to meeting customer’s project needs from start to finish.About ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (ECM)ECM - Global Measurement Solutions is an industry recognized metrology service company with special focus on laser scanning and coordinate measurement systems. Its team of expert engineers delivers a wide range of services, including quality training, calibration, equipment rentals, and (P)CMM programming and contract resources. An industry leader for almost 20 years, ECM’s certified metrology engineers provide specialized technical services, as well as offering equipment rentals and on-site calibrations. The MA-based firm successfully caters to a diverse range of manufacturing industries, including automotive, aerospace, power generation, architecture, and construction. ECM takes pride in the ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ dimensional metrology, engineering and equipment needs. Contact Information ECM - Global Measurement Solutions

Cali Schwartzly

978-887-5781



https://eastcoastmetrology.com

Attached Files PDF Version of Press Release Filename: ECM_opens_new_office.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ECM - Global Measurement Solutions