Powerplay Retail Amplifies Victrola Sales with New Incentives Channel

Global events forcing sales online requires brands to find new ways to reach consumers.

Minneapolis, MN, June 24, 2020 --



Retail sales fell 16.4% in April and 8.3% in March during the height of the pandemic shutdown. The uncertainty over consumers returning to stores as states reopen has brands exploring alternative outlets. The incentives market allows consumers to shop from the comfort and safety of home and allows them to continue to purchase non-essential items like audio components and speakers with a tightened budget by using earned points or rewards.



Powerplay Incentives enables brands to grow incrementally without competing with or jeopardizing traditional retail sales relationships. Through the program, companies have opportunities to sell products as part of employee rewards and corporate branding, credit card rewards, and other incentive related channels. The Incentive program also provides a unique opportunity to test new products in the market prior to a full sales rollout.



For over 110 years, Victrola has withstood the test of time by constantly adapting and pioneering the latest audio trends while holding tight to its entrepreneurial spirit. In today’s changing and volatile retail industry, Victrola recognizes the opportunity to evolve again by adding an incremental channel to its existing sales strategy. Through the partnership with Powerplay Incentives, Victrola will have new tools to reach potential customers.



“The incentives market is an example of an important way that we can achieve our mission of creating lifelong music memories in every home,” said Scott Hagen, CEO Victrola. “As changes in the world continue to affect consumer’s buying habits and the economy, having a new channel to reach consumers where they can acquire a quality product without spending their own cash is attractive on numerous levels. We feel that this is an important time to be entering the incentives marketplace and look forward to reaching our consumers in new ways that they value.”



Powerplay Incentives offers over 50 brands with more than 700 unique products through its Incentives program. These products span categories ranging from consumer electronics to housewares, sporting goods, personal care and more. Powerplay Retail is a member of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI #746472) and Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI #48767).



For more information about the Powerplay Retail Incentives program, visit www.powerplayretail.com/incentives.



About Powerplay Retail



