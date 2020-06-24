Artificial Intelligence in Procurement is Focus of CVMSDC ProForum on June 25

Press Releases CVMSDC Press Release

CVMSDC will host its virtual ProForum event on June 25, focusing on the evolution of Artificial Intelligence in supplier development.

CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “Understanding how AI can impact Procurement is a current subject that every supply chain professional needs to be aware of. This conference is designed as a cross-industry global mini conference to provide insight on current technological trends that impact the supply chain. As Artificial Intelligence is integrated into all aspects of operations – especially procurement – companies must be even more intentional about inclusion.” For more information about ProForum 2020, or to register for the event, visit online at the CVMSDC-dot-org website. Charlotte, NC, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its annual ProForum event on Thursday, June 25 solely on a virtual platform. This annual peer-to-peer professional development seminar is designed to present an assembly for open discussion covering case studies, key strategies and best practices among corporate and government purchasing agents to implement or improve supplier programs. The featured topic this year is Using Technology for Velocity: The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Within Procurement. The ProForum 2020 host sponsor is SAS.“When companies adopt solutions with embedded AI, procurement and accounts payable departments can become more streamlined,” said Andrea Horn, supplier diversity manager for SAS Institute. “Potential opportunities can range from expedited payments to suppliers and even predicting disruptions within the supply chain.” Though the content for ProForum 2020 is usually designed specifically for supply chain/procurement professionals of CVMSDC - Corporate Partners, this event is open to supply chain professionals from any company. In addition, as an added bonus, participants will receive two Continuing Education credits for participating.The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m., with a 10:00 a.m. welcome - including speakers, panels and presentations – during the 2.5-hour session. A panel discussion will feature: Raj Kamra, CISCO Systems; Matt Kapadia, IBM; Chris McAuley, SAS; Brad Mierenfeld, Capital One; Gary Storr, IT People Corp.; moderated by Dupre Jones, president of the Carolinas-Virginia Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The midday keynote speaker is Ezekiel Dixon-Roman with the University of Pennsylvania, discussing Bias in Artificial Intelligence – moderated by Jonathan Wilkins of Lenovo. The ProForum conference sponsors are Reynolds American, ISM and Lenovo.CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “Understanding how AI can impact Procurement is a current subject that every supply chain professional needs to be aware of. This conference is designed as a cross-industry global mini conference to provide insight on current technological trends that impact the supply chain. As Artificial Intelligence is integrated into all aspects of operations – especially procurement – companies must be even more intentional about inclusion.” For more information about ProForum 2020, or to register for the event, visit online at the CVMSDC-dot-org website. Contact Information CVMSDC

