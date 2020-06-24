TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com YEAR 2 Starts GoFundMe Page to Help Fight Instances of Racial Inequality Submitted by Readers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Press Release

The second book in the series will give one of the main characters an opportunity to explore issues related to racial inequality. The storyline will be influenced by actual stories of racial injustice submitted by readers.

The storyline of YEAR 2 will be influenced by actual stories of racial injustice submitted by readers. Although the stories will be used primarily as background for the adventure series, the author will be investigating those stories in an effort to help people overcome the inequality and injustice they face daily. He will be utilizing the TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com platform to highlight these injustices. A GoFundMe page has been set up to take donations from people wishing to help further his efforts. The page can be found at: gofundme.com/f/Injustice-Stories.



Says Jacobson, “Four years ago, I envisioned The Writer and Victoria as characters who could break through the fourth wall into the real world. I wanted them to move through venues and experience things relatable to the average person. I have come to realize they can go beyond that. With my help, these two fictional characters can also become a voice for the voiceless. I'm going to use my skills as a feature writer and reporter to delve deeper into problems sent my way by readers of the books and press releases. A broader version of those problems will find their way into the storyline and be integrated into the adventures of The Writer and Victoria. They will also become a part of the Continuum story between books. In an effort to garner maximum exposure, the books and the Continuum website will remain free of charge.”



The Writer is physically handicapped, and Victoria is a space alien who has taken the human form of an African American woman. In anticipation of humans venturing into deep space, Victoria is on a fact-finding mission to find out what makes humans tick and how their assorted cultures may affect other intelligent life in the universe. In YEAR 1, she did this through The Writer and from a distance. In YEAR 2, she will find out how being a woman and a person of color influences the way she is perceived and interacted with on a daily basis. These stories will be woven into a crime adventure involving the two main characters.



Contact Information TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com

Mark Jacobson

702-509-1424

TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com

