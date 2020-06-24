Families Who Love Travel Launches Innovative "Travel From Home" Series

Press Releases Families Love Travel Press Release

New travel website enables families to experience international destinations from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

New York, NY, June 24, 2020 --(



“As a group of avid travelers who are missing the experience of visiting different countries during these trying and uncertain times, we want to share ways in which families can safely enjoy virtual visits to international destinations from home,” says Gunjan Prakash, Founder & CEO of Families Love Travel. “With the use of technology available to us, and the widespread adoption of virtual learning practices during the pandemic, we are able to expand our horizons and global education whilst sheltering safely in place.”



Families Love Travel’s “Travel From Home” series is a worldwide compilation of resources including museums, landmarks and sights, craft activities, cooking projects, and more that will help families learn about the culture and history of dream vacation destinations. With summer vacations on hold and camps cancelled, the series gives families a way to engage with different locations virtually. Destinations available to visit virtually include towns and cities in the USA, Central America, South America, Ireland, Norway, Italy, Switzerland and many more.



About Families Love Travel



Families Love Travel is a community-based website focused on kid-friendly travel around the world. Made in collaboration with the Facebook group “Families Who Love To Travel,” it provides a diverse platform for families to connect, learn, and share experiences based on common interests.



Contact:

Amanda Donnelly

Amanda Donnelly

917-930-6319



https://familieslovetravel.com



