Digital Leader, PwC, IDC, and CROC Reveal Top Technologies of the Decade

Digital Leader networking platform, PwC Russia, IDC, and IT company CROC have conducted joint research to find out which technologies will have the greatest influence on the Russian business sector and job market by 2030.

Moscow, Russia, June 25, 2020



Respondents graded current Russian business digitalization and innovation development at 3.2 out of 5 stars, claiming that the finance, retail and FMCG, telecom, and mass media and entertainment sectors are most successful in this area.



Research participants were asked to assess various innovation adoption obstacles on the scale of 0 to 5. Inflexible and slow business processes turned out to be the main obstacle to digital transformation both today and over the coming 10 years, being awarded 3.77 and 2.83 stars, respectively.



Lack of digitalization budgets is also hindering this process (3.62 points) and will continue to do so over the coming years (2.76 points). By 2030, regulations will become yet another obstacle to innovation (2.72 points).



Most respondents believe that, over the next 10 years, AI&ML will influence business the most (4.42 out of 5 points), saying that Russia will have an AI tax or license and a marketplace for AI models by 2030.



According to experts, IoT will drive major change within Russian companies (3.96 points). For example, within five years, it will become common to use IoT-based systems for contactless reading of information on any person you meet at an offline event.



Research participants awarded RPA 3.91 stars as a Russian business influencer, suggesting that robots will be answering 95% of all contact center calls by 2025.



Over the coming 10 years, new technologies will mainly transform IT, marketing, customer support, and accounting departments within Russian companies.



One in three respondents believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will give the biggest boost to remote access technologies, although such solutions will remain in demand among businesses, even after the lockdown, as more and more people will be working from home. Therefore, 53% of research participants claim that, by 2030, more than half of employees in Russia will be working remotely.



According to 89% of respondents, by 2030, robots and AI will replace up to 50% of employees and may completely fill some positions, including call center agents, salespersons, cashiers, consultants, accountants, drivers, machine operators, and secretaries.The most sought-after employees will be IT specialists, engineers, doctors, bioengineers, geneticists, data analysts, cybersecurity specialists, as well as psychologists and teachers.



Anastasia Voronkova

+79153801735



www.croc.ru/eng/



