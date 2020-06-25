Lead Sponsor BAE Systems’ Presentation Details Released for Air Mission Planning & Support

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Mr. Paul Spedding from BAE Systems to speak at the Air Mission Planning & Support conference.

London, United Kingdom, June 25, 2020 --(



The two-day meeting will be full of in-depth discussions on, air force data management, multi-domain command and control, anti-access area denial, cyber security and more. With an emphasis on the technological aspects of operations and the development ongoing, this year’s conference will explore efforts at maximising air power for international air forces, where attendees can expect to learn from and network with the leading experts in mission planning systems.



Registrations placed by the 30th June will have access to the early bird discount and save £300: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom10.



This October, at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020, Mr. Paul Spedding, HD Pre Sales & Marketing – Applied Intelligence Defence & Space, BAE Systems will exclusively present on "Toward Fusion Operations – an Industrial Perspective."



• Vision and environment

• Challenges

• Steps we might take from where we are



Mr. Spedding has worked in the Defence and Security industry for 35 years. He was approached by BAE Systems Applied Intelligence and, knowing nothing about Cyber, jumped at the chance to do something significant with the remaining 10-15 years of his career. To do so for a British company is a real bonus and he is proud to be helping BAE Systems strengthen the UK’s Defence, Security, and prosperity agenda.



Key Agenda features:



- International Support From Nato Allies.

- SMi have selected key air mission programmes, units and experts from various nations such as the Royal Air Force, US Air Force, Italian Air Force and more to share their insights and knowledge on mission support systems.

- Explore Latest Advancements

- Within the two-day programme, Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 will delve deeper into; current and future data management considerations, fifth generation integration, advanced tactical simulators, and much more.

- Technical Briefings



Delegates can have over 5 hours of interactive roundtables where they can meet and discuss the future challenges, technologies, and solutions across the world.



Interested parties register and learn more by downloading the brochure at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom10



Air Mission Planning and Support

6th – 7th October 2020

St James' Court, Buckingham Gate

London, UK



Sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom10



