HealthONE's CareNow Urgent Care is Re-Opening in Arvada

Arvada, CO, June 25, 2020 --(



The continuation of urgent care services at the CareNow Arvada clinic which opened Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 8 AM.



The temporary suspension of operations was put in place to consolidate resources allowing CareNow to shift physicians and nurses to other facilities. The resource consolidation also included personal protective equipment or PPE.



Consolidating urgent care resources was the right thing to do for their community as they planned for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.



CareNow Urgent Care also wants the community to know their urgent care clinics are safe. Their facilities are staffed with experienced clinicians who are ready to assist patients with health concerns, whether COVID-19 related or not.



While the global spread of COVID-19 has made a tremendous impact on how their hospitals and physicians conduct patient care, what will never change is CareNow’s commitment to the safety of every patient and care facility. Yes, their urgent care clinics are testing for patients who may have symptoms for coronavirus. They are taking the appropriate precautions when treating those patients.



CareNow Urgent Care is also caring for other patients, such as those in our clinics who are experiencing other medical concerns.



Their urgent care clinics continue to be a safe place to seek medical attention, no matter their health concern.



Here is a list of all the CareNow Urgent Care’s that are open for all patients.

Monday – Friday 8a- 8p, Saturday and Sunday 8a – 5p



CareNow Arvada- 6413 Fig Street, Arvada, CO 80004

CareNow Aurora- 5620 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80015

CareNow DU Neighborhood- 1405 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80210

CareNow Parker- 11339 S. Pikes Peak Dr., Parker, CO 80138

CareNow Stapleton- 3001 N. Havana St., Denver, CO 80238

CareNow Wadsworth & Quincy- 7600 W. Quincy Ave. Suite 100., Littleton, CO 80123



615-957-3043



www.carenow.com



