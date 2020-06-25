First-Ever Masked Face-to-Face Speed Dating

Press Releases Society of Single Professionals Press Release

Speed dating can be safe during a pandemic.

San Francisco, CA, June 25, 2020 --(



“No social interaction is 100% safe,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals. “However, doing outdoor events while wearing masks and social distancing is a reasonable way to balance social needs with safety. One study in China of over 6,000 COVID-19 positive people revealed that only one of the 6,000 is believed to have contracted the virus outdoors.”



The day is split into 3 sessions:

3-5pm - Advanced Degrees Speed Dating, adults of all ages

5-7pm - Young Single Professionals Speed Dating, ages 30-45

7-9pm - Single Professionals Speed Dating, ages 45-60



The cost is $30/door, per session, space-permitting. This event is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; SF Bay Area Singles Events, Bay Area Singles Travel, Your Asian Connection, Lifetime Parties, Single n’ Professional, Cougar Events, Single Professionals Internet Network (SPIN), and many other singles organizations.



Anyone wishing a discount or more information about this and many more events for singles may visit www.thepartyhotline.com.



Rich Gosse

415-507-9962



www.thepartyhotline.com



