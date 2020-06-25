Modern Lacrosse - A New Breed of Lacrosse Apparel

Modern Lacrosse a new apparel line that is made with comfort and style to be worn on and off the field. High school, college, and professional lacrosse players already have their apparel.

Owen Palmer never saw inspiring lacrosse apparel in the market. Playing in many lacrosse tournaments or shopping online he would look over lacrosse apparel and designs people were selling and felt these are for kids, or they looked like they were designed by adults for small kids playing in the sport. When COVID-19 hit and the high school lacrosse season was canceled Owen had the time to start a new lacrosse apparel brand called Modern Lacrosse.



"I thought here is a perfect opportunity to start a new business and create lacrosse apparel that players would resonate with serious lacrosse players. Now that I had so much extra time I started making designs, researching t-shirt, hoodie suppliers, and building a website and marketing platform to start my business."



Designed for the true lacrosse player Modern Lacrosse apparel is made with comfort and style to be worn on and off the field. High school, college, and professional lacrosse players already have our apparel.



Modern Lacrosse is very excited to grow within the lacrosse community and the team here is committed to creating new exciting lacrosse apparel designed every month.



Connect with Modern Lacrosse on social to be apart of the community @ModernLacrosse on all platforms.



