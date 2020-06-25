Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor and PrimeKey Partner to Enable Highly Scalable PKI for Modern Enterprise and IoT Deployments

Integration Enables Certificate Lifecycle Automation and Deployment for PrimeKey EJBCA.

Cleveland, OH, June 25, 2020 --(



Enterprises today – and a growing number of connected device manufacturers – rely on PKI to enable digital security. Enterprise security teams and IoT product developers issue trusted and unique identities necessary to protect sensitive data, ensure uptime and secure connections across cloud services and connected devices.



“Companies adopting complex multi-cloud infrastructure or managing high-volume IoT deployments are testing the limits of PKI,” said Kevin von Keyserling, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Keyfactor. “Keyfactor’s certificate lifecycle management solution combined with PrimeKey’s powerful PKI backend delivers a simplified toolset to deploy and manage certificates, even at massive scale.”



PrimeKey delivers a uniquely scalable and flexible alternative to existing certificate authority (CA) software, providing turnkey PKI solutions for governments, financial institutions and thousands of global enterprises. As a pioneer in open-source PKI, PrimeKey’s solutions address a range of digital identity use cases such as IoT, e-ID and e-Passports, as well as PKI migration and consolidation.



Enterprises today use a mix of public and private CAs to support PKI, yet ever-increasing certificate volumes are a challenge to manage across multiple CA-provided tools. Using an API-based gateway, Keyfactor’s certificate management solution (Keyfactor Command) integrates with PrimeKey’s PKI (EJBCA Enterprise), providing end-to-end visibility and automation to all private and publicly issued certificates within a single, purpose-built platform.



Additionally, the integration between EJBCA Enterprise and Keyfactor’s end-to-end identity platform for connected devices (Keyfactor Control) makes it easy and affordable for IoT device manufacturers to embed trusted identity into their IoT products at design, and secure firmware and software updates through the device lifecycle.



“PrimeKey and Keyfactor share a mutual respect and mission to provide trust and security in zero-trust networks and manufacturing environments,” said Magnus Svenningson, chief executive officer at PrimeKey. “Scalable certificate management, turnkey PKI deployment and robust APIs are critical to solve today’s complex and evolving PKI and IoT use cases. This partnership is a great DNA match and value-add for our shared customer base.”



To learn more about the integration, visit: https://info.keyfactor.com/ejcba-enterprise-certificate-management.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



About PrimeKey

PrimeKey is one of the world’s leading companies for PKI and digital signature solutions and has developed successful products such as EJBCA Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, EJBCA Appliance and PrimeKey SEE. As a pioneer in open source security software, PrimeKey provides businesses and organizations around the world with the ability to implement security solutions such as e-ID, e-Passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. PrimeKey products are Common Criteria and FIPS certified; PrimeKey has numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS audited installations.



PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; San Mateo, USA; Aachen, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. Together with its global network of technology and reselling partners, PrimeKey is proud to count many of the industry leading companies and institutions within IT, telecom, banking, industrial, public CAs and different branches of government as long-time customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.primekey.com.



Keyfactor Contacts

Sarah Hance

sarah.hance@keyfactor.com

216.785.2291



MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100



PrimeKey Contacts

Admir Abdurahmanovic

VP Strategy & Partners, co-founder

Admir.abdurahmanovic@primekey.com

+46 708 37 02 37



Akima Media GmbH

Annika Hartman

Garmischer Str. 8

Annika.hartmann@akima.de

+49 89 17959 18-0 Cleveland, OH, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keyfactor, the leader in securing digital identities, and PrimeKey, a leading provider of open-source public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital signature solutions, today announced a partnership and integration to simplify and automate PKI for large-scale enterprise and internet of things (IoT) deployments.Enterprises today – and a growing number of connected device manufacturers – rely on PKI to enable digital security. Enterprise security teams and IoT product developers issue trusted and unique identities necessary to protect sensitive data, ensure uptime and secure connections across cloud services and connected devices.“Companies adopting complex multi-cloud infrastructure or managing high-volume IoT deployments are testing the limits of PKI,” said Kevin von Keyserling, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Keyfactor. “Keyfactor’s certificate lifecycle management solution combined with PrimeKey’s powerful PKI backend delivers a simplified toolset to deploy and manage certificates, even at massive scale.”PrimeKey delivers a uniquely scalable and flexible alternative to existing certificate authority (CA) software, providing turnkey PKI solutions for governments, financial institutions and thousands of global enterprises. As a pioneer in open-source PKI, PrimeKey’s solutions address a range of digital identity use cases such as IoT, e-ID and e-Passports, as well as PKI migration and consolidation.Enterprises today use a mix of public and private CAs to support PKI, yet ever-increasing certificate volumes are a challenge to manage across multiple CA-provided tools. Using an API-based gateway, Keyfactor’s certificate management solution (Keyfactor Command) integrates with PrimeKey’s PKI (EJBCA Enterprise), providing end-to-end visibility and automation to all private and publicly issued certificates within a single, purpose-built platform.Additionally, the integration between EJBCA Enterprise and Keyfactor’s end-to-end identity platform for connected devices (Keyfactor Control) makes it easy and affordable for IoT device manufacturers to embed trusted identity into their IoT products at design, and secure firmware and software updates through the device lifecycle.“PrimeKey and Keyfactor share a mutual respect and mission to provide trust and security in zero-trust networks and manufacturing environments,” said Magnus Svenningson, chief executive officer at PrimeKey. “Scalable certificate management, turnkey PKI deployment and robust APIs are critical to solve today’s complex and evolving PKI and IoT use cases. This partnership is a great DNA match and value-add for our shared customer base.”To learn more about the integration, visit: https://info.keyfactor.com/ejcba-enterprise-certificate-management.About KeyfactorKeyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.About PrimeKeyPrimeKey is one of the world’s leading companies for PKI and digital signature solutions and has developed successful products such as EJBCA Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, EJBCA Appliance and PrimeKey SEE. As a pioneer in open source security software, PrimeKey provides businesses and organizations around the world with the ability to implement security solutions such as e-ID, e-Passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. PrimeKey products are Common Criteria and FIPS certified; PrimeKey has numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS audited installations.PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; San Mateo, USA; Aachen, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. Together with its global network of technology and reselling partners, PrimeKey is proud to count many of the industry leading companies and institutions within IT, telecom, banking, industrial, public CAs and different branches of government as long-time customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.primekey.com.Keyfactor ContactsSarah Hancesarah.hance@keyfactor.com216.785.2291MRB Public RelationsAngela Tuzzoatuzzo@mrb-pr.com 732.758.1100PrimeKey ContactsAdmir AbdurahmanovicVP Strategy & Partners, co-founderAdmir.abdurahmanovic@primekey.com+46 708 37 02 37Akima Media GmbHAnnika HartmanGarmischer Str. 8Annika.hartmann@akima.de+49 89 17959 18-0 Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keyfactor Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend