Funtastik Labs Launches Private Playtime for Families Concerned About COVID-19

Katy’s premier open to the public S.T.E.A.M Entertainment Center - Funtastik

Katy, TX, June 25, 2020 --(



Funtastik Labs, Katy’s premier STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Arts, and Math) center announces the launch of a new program named called "Private Playtime." With Private Playtime, parents can book a 2-hour instructor led event for 2 or more kids in private and sanitized lab.



“Between COVID-19 and the Texas summers, parents and kids have limited options to go out and have fun. Many parents I speak with don’t feel comfortable taking their kids where there will be crowds or strangers. The summer heat also makes it difficult to be outdoors. With Private Playtime, parents get to book a private event that’s constructive and fun in an environment that’s controlled and sanitized,” says Roli Sangal, CEO of Funtastik Labs.



Each Private Playtime booking includes:



2-hours of fun theme-based STEAM activities with take homes.

A reservation for a private lab and restroom that has been sanitized.

An instructor (wearing a face mask) to lead the kids through the theme-based activities.



At the time of booking, parents simply select a theme, date, and time that is convenient for them. “We’ve created 4 different themes for Private Playtime with several of our most popular activities for kids from 2 to 12-years-old.”



For further details and booking information, visit funtastiklabs.com/private-playtime.



About Funtastik Labs

Located in Katy, Texas, Funtastik Labs offers fun positive STEAM based birthday parties, spring-break camps, summer camps, and school field trips experiences for kids. Additionally, Funtastik Labs offers a walk-in program Open Lab experience (currently suspended due to COVID-19) for parents to bring their kids in for science experiments, art projects, and robotics challenges without an appointment.



To learn more about Funtastik Labs, visit funtastiklabs.com.



Funtastik Labs

(281)819-6363

www.funtastiklabs.com



Amanda Jordan

281-819-6363





