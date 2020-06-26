Valuebound Launches Drupal 9 Training to Help Developers Amid COVID Scenario

Valuebound has taken the initiative to help professionals skill up with during the COVID situation. Valuebound has launched a series of online live training programmes for developers and those looking to learn full stack Drupal Programming. The programme will focus on newly launched Drupal 9 CMS.

The Full stack Drupal training module has been divided into 3 sessions of 5 hrs each. The 1st session is “Drupal in a day” training, where developers are introduced to the Drupal ecosystem. This session will focus on teaching the main features and concepts of Drupal with live practice sessions, terminologies associated with it and developing custom modules. The second session would focus on DevOps part of site deployment, with deep focus on hosting tools available, CI/CD, Jenkins etc. The third session would help them build further on Drupal knowledge, by solving real world challenges through Drupal. We are planning to take up projects of integrations with various global payment gateways, contributing back to Drupal during this session.



The training will be conducted by senior architects from Valuebound, who have solved global challenges across Fortune 500 companies in the past. Speaking on behalf of Valuebound, Neeraj Kumar, CEO Valuebound said: “We are looking to support budding Drupal programmers in the current situation. With Drupal 9 release, we foresee increased adoption of Drupal across globe, and thereby need of more drupal developers. Professionals can definitely take this opportunity to learn the Drupal stack in these sessions. Our classroom sessions have been very popular, Now we would like to experiment with online sessions to give back to the community in these challenging situations.”



The professionals can register for the Drupal Full stack training programme on the Valuebound website directly. The option to register is also available on the event website eventbrite or through the meetup channel of Valuebound.



Valuebound

