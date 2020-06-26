Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VON Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from VON Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: Von Consulting Tech Division Presents Tech Trends Amplified by Coronavirus Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, technologies have played and will keep playing a crucial role in keeping the society functional and these technologies may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19.

Bucharest, Romania, June 26, 2020 --(



"During the COVID-19 pandemic, technologies have played and will keep playing a crucial role in keeping our society functional. And these technologies may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19," says Ms. Vivien Untaru, General Manager with VON Consulting Tech Division, a technology start-up operating in San Diego, California.



Here are some lines of business that VON Consulting Tech Division, specializing in hardware design and verification, as well as embedded software development services, application implementation and testing in telecommunications, has identified:



Logistics for contactless delivery

Online shopping needs to be supported by a robust logistics system. Many delivery companies and restaurants in the US are launching a type of delivery where goods are picked up and dropped off at a designated location. Stateside, e-commerce giants are also focusing on a new delivery system, through robot deliveries – so this might be one business avenue worth looking into.



Software for digital payments via cards or e-wallets

Thinking about a specific application for software development? Take the following into account: contactless digital payments. Either in the form of cards or e-wallets, this is the new recommended payment method to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Digital payments enable people to make online purchases and payments of goods, services and even utility payments, as well as to receive stimulus funds faster.



Workflow and security applications for remote work

Between 2017 and 2018, as per data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 25% of employees worked from home at least occasionally. These figures have registered a staggering increase over the last few months, due to social distancing and work-from-home regulations.



Work-from-home led to the need for remote work technologies (virtual private networks - VPNs, voice over internet protocols - VoIPs, virtual meetings, cloud technology, work collaboration tools and even facial recognition technologies that enable a person to appear before a virtual background to preserve the privacy of the home). Just as much, remote work raised the bar on the necessity for information security, privacy and timely tech support.



Core technologies for the supply chain

Heavy reliance on paper-based records, a lack of visibility on data and lack of diversity and flexibility have made existing supply chain systems vulnerable to any disruption, such as the one accelerated by the pandemic.



Big Data, cloud computing, Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) and blockchain are building a more resilient supply chain management system for the future by enhancing the accuracy of data and encouraging data sharing.



In order to continue beyond the COVID-19 era, a business has to portray digital readiness.



As a supplier of the necessary infrastructure to support a digitized world, which facilitates staying current in the latest technology, one can remain competitive even in a post-COVID-19 world.



About VON Consulting

VON Consulting has 3 offices in SEE (Bucharest, Brasov and Cluj in Romania), one in the USA and in process to open up a new one in Dusseldorf, Germany. VON Consulting mission is to help our clients find the best partners, optimize their costs and always have valuable consultants and a seamless HR experience within reach. We started recruitment 15 years ago and, in time, we refined our IT recruitment practices to a state of the art process. Bucharest, Romania, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Is it a winning bet or playing with fire to think about launching a new product in these coronavirus stricken times? Those who pay close attention to how people and, subsequently, businesses have adapted to the new normal might just find the right avenue for action."During the COVID-19 pandemic, technologies have played and will keep playing a crucial role in keeping our society functional. And these technologies may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19," says Ms. Vivien Untaru, General Manager with VON Consulting Tech Division, a technology start-up operating in San Diego, California.Here are some lines of business that VON Consulting Tech Division, specializing in hardware design and verification, as well as embedded software development services, application implementation and testing in telecommunications, has identified:Logistics for contactless deliveryOnline shopping needs to be supported by a robust logistics system. Many delivery companies and restaurants in the US are launching a type of delivery where goods are picked up and dropped off at a designated location. Stateside, e-commerce giants are also focusing on a new delivery system, through robot deliveries – so this might be one business avenue worth looking into.Software for digital payments via cards or e-walletsThinking about a specific application for software development? Take the following into account: contactless digital payments. Either in the form of cards or e-wallets, this is the new recommended payment method to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Digital payments enable people to make online purchases and payments of goods, services and even utility payments, as well as to receive stimulus funds faster.Workflow and security applications for remote workBetween 2017 and 2018, as per data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 25% of employees worked from home at least occasionally. These figures have registered a staggering increase over the last few months, due to social distancing and work-from-home regulations.Work-from-home led to the need for remote work technologies (virtual private networks - VPNs, voice over internet protocols - VoIPs, virtual meetings, cloud technology, work collaboration tools and even facial recognition technologies that enable a person to appear before a virtual background to preserve the privacy of the home). Just as much, remote work raised the bar on the necessity for information security, privacy and timely tech support.Core technologies for the supply chainHeavy reliance on paper-based records, a lack of visibility on data and lack of diversity and flexibility have made existing supply chain systems vulnerable to any disruption, such as the one accelerated by the pandemic.Big Data, cloud computing, Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) and blockchain are building a more resilient supply chain management system for the future by enhancing the accuracy of data and encouraging data sharing.In order to continue beyond the COVID-19 era, a business has to portray digital readiness.As a supplier of the necessary infrastructure to support a digitized world, which facilitates staying current in the latest technology, one can remain competitive even in a post-COVID-19 world.About VON ConsultingVON Consulting has 3 offices in SEE (Bucharest, Brasov and Cluj in Romania), one in the USA and in process to open up a new one in Dusseldorf, Germany. VON Consulting mission is to help our clients find the best partners, optimize their costs and always have valuable consultants and a seamless HR experience within reach. We started recruitment 15 years ago and, in time, we refined our IT recruitment practices to a state of the art process. Contact Information VON Consulting

Andreea Paleologu

+40732710894



https://vonconsulting.ro



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VON Consulting Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend