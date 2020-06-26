PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital


Maplewood, MO, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. has selected SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital as the next recipient for their giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This time, a percentage of gross sales from July will be donated to support the ongoing needs of the hospital for enhancements to programs, innovations in technology, and vital supportive services.

“We are able to provide the highest quality of care, regardless of a family’s ability to pay, because of the support of our community partners like Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Sara Newton, corporate relations manager at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon is a nonprofit and 195-bed inpatient and outpatient pediatric medical center in St. Louis. Since its founding in 1956, Cardinal Glennon has provided care for children regardless of ability to pay. Cardinal Glennon primarily serves children from eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, but also treats children across the United States and from countries around the world.

For more information, please visit www.ssmhealth.com/cardinal-glennon.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact Information
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
Contact
www.stlouisclosetco.com

