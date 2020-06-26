Michael Faust Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Former professional bass angler, outdoor writer, and radio show host joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Tampa.

A 48-year resident of the Tampa Bay area, Faust has an intimate knowledge of the Tampa Metro market. His background as a professional tournament angler and water sports enthusiast gives him a unique perspective on waterfront properties. He holds the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) designation.



Faust is founder and president of the Business Network International (BNI) Synergy Chapter and attends Bayside Community Church. He enjoys golf, baseball, hockey and football. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida.



The South Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Faust can be reached at (813) 361-4244 or mike@tampabayregroup.com.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



