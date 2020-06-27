Press Releases College Settlement of Philadelphia Press Release

Receive press releases from College Settlement of Philadelphia: By Email RSS Feeds: Summer 2020 at College Settlement Summer Camps

A Pennsylvania Summer Camp with 100 years of experience has adapted to the challenges presented by Covid-19 by offering personalized experiences for small groups and an on-line Campfire Channel.

Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2020 --(



Terry Dougherty, Executive Director at College Settlement of Philadelphia said, “Each of these programs allows us to stay true to our mission of providing a unique camp experience to young people concentrated in the greater Philadelphia area, without regard to economic circumstances while maintaining accordance to the CDC guidelines."



Families and groups (no larger than 8 people) are invited to come to College Settlement's 235 acre camp and enjoy hiking trails, fishing, meeting farm animals, an archeological dig, arts & crafts, a hayride, and a campfire. Participating groups can choose from a variety of program formats: 2-Hours, 4-Hours, 2-Days/1-Night, 3-Days/2-Nights.



For families who choose to stay at home, videos will be posted on College Settlement's on-line Campfire Channel throughout the week; videos will include activities to do, camp songs, and guest appearances from counselors from all over the world. On Fridays campers will “come to camp” on a Zoom video and participate in a virtual camp fire where they can tell everyone what they are doing this summer, show off their craft activities, and sing songs together. This program is free for Campers and their Families to participate in.



Summer Camps at College Settlement operating for almost 100 years delivers a unique camp experience to young people concentrated in the greater Philadelphia area, without regard to economic circumstances. Their programs foster personal growth and provide a safe, affordable, and nurturing place for young people to enjoy the outdoors while learning about themselves, others and the environment. Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Summer Camps at College Settlement announced the availability of two new programs amidst these unprecedented times. An On-Site Camp Experiences for Families and an On-line program for College Settlement Campers and Counselors.Terry Dougherty, Executive Director at College Settlement of Philadelphia said, “Each of these programs allows us to stay true to our mission of providing a unique camp experience to young people concentrated in the greater Philadelphia area, without regard to economic circumstances while maintaining accordance to the CDC guidelines."Families and groups (no larger than 8 people) are invited to come to College Settlement's 235 acre camp and enjoy hiking trails, fishing, meeting farm animals, an archeological dig, arts & crafts, a hayride, and a campfire. Participating groups can choose from a variety of program formats: 2-Hours, 4-Hours, 2-Days/1-Night, 3-Days/2-Nights.For families who choose to stay at home, videos will be posted on College Settlement's on-line Campfire Channel throughout the week; videos will include activities to do, camp songs, and guest appearances from counselors from all over the world. On Fridays campers will “come to camp” on a Zoom video and participate in a virtual camp fire where they can tell everyone what they are doing this summer, show off their craft activities, and sing songs together. This program is free for Campers and their Families to participate in.Summer Camps at College Settlement operating for almost 100 years delivers a unique camp experience to young people concentrated in the greater Philadelphia area, without regard to economic circumstances. Their programs foster personal growth and provide a safe, affordable, and nurturing place for young people to enjoy the outdoors while learning about themselves, others and the environment. Contact Information College Settlement

Brian Simard

267-470-4831



https://collegesettlement.org/home/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from College Settlement of Philadelphia