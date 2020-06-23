Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds: Meals On Wheels for Kids Expands Into Wimauma

Wimauma, FL, June 23, 2020 --(



The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched this past March. MOW4Kids, was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures, to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves 12 Pinellas County zip codes and will continue to expand the program, to include Wimauma.



TC Delivers, a mail services provider in Tampa, will become a packing site for the produce and shelf stable foods each week. Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, a local non-profit that provides assistance to Hispanic farmworkers and their families, will be the distribution site on Mondays where volunteer cars will be loaded with meals to then go out and deliver to children and families residing in Wimauma.



“The team at TC Delivers is gratified to give back to our local community during these unchartered times. We are humbled to contribute to those in need, especially our youth, considering the burdens with which they have been presented,” said Darren Lawlor, Vice President/General Manager of TC Delivers Tampa. “Knowing that these meals make it into the homes of children in our own community is amazing, and we look forward to expanding our partnership to ensure that no child in our community goes to bed hungry.”



At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, including produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by.



Volunteer drivers are needed each week to help deliver on Mondays out of Beth-El Farmworker Ministries in Wimauma. Routes take 60 minutes to complete.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need.



To find out how you can get involved, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mow4kids/ or call (813) 344-5837.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org



About Valencia Lakes Sports Charity

The Valencia Lakes Sports Charity is a 501(c)(3) Corporation located in Wimauma (southern Hillsborough County). It was formed in 2017 by members of the Pickleball, Tennis & Softball Clubs of the Valencia Lakes Community who recognized a need and wanted to give back to their local neighborhoods. Last year the Charity raised over $22,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Wimauma and Handling the Future through a dinner dance, raffle, and silent auction. Prior charities were My Warriors Place and Mary Martha House both in Ruskin plus we purchased a NEADS service dog for a military veteran.



About Beth-El Farmworker Ministry

Feeding the Mind, Spirit, and Body of the farmworking community and neighbors in need, through opportunities for hunger relief, education, healthcare, and spiritual growth. Since 1976, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Inc. encourages and assists farm workers, their families, and neighbors in South Hillsborough County with efforts to relieve food insecurity, providing access to educational opportunities, career advancement, and spiritual care. https://beth-el.org/



About TC Delivers

For over 62 years, beginning in the farmlands of North Central Pennsylvania to today with three full services facilities in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa Florida, TC Delivers has been a dynamic player in the mailing and printing industry. As an approved workshare vendor of the USPS (the first in Florida) the company currently employs over 120 full time personnel and provides services to many different vertical markets. With capacity to grow, TC Delivers processed over 500,000,000 pieces of mail last year. However, the number one reason for the organizations success and continued growth has been faithfully adhering to a core set of principles that are committed to customer service and relationship building. www.TCDelivers.com Wimauma, FL, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, will expand Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) into Wimauma in Hillsborough County. This expansion is made possible by a charitable contribution from The Valencia Lakes Sports Charity to help with providing food to children and families in Wimauma. The program will begin delivering in Wimauma on Monday, June 22, 2020 out of Beth-El Farmworker Ministries.The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched this past March. MOW4Kids, was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures, to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves 12 Pinellas County zip codes and will continue to expand the program, to include Wimauma.TC Delivers, a mail services provider in Tampa, will become a packing site for the produce and shelf stable foods each week. Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, a local non-profit that provides assistance to Hispanic farmworkers and their families, will be the distribution site on Mondays where volunteer cars will be loaded with meals to then go out and deliver to children and families residing in Wimauma.“The team at TC Delivers is gratified to give back to our local community during these unchartered times. We are humbled to contribute to those in need, especially our youth, considering the burdens with which they have been presented,” said Darren Lawlor, Vice President/General Manager of TC Delivers Tampa. “Knowing that these meals make it into the homes of children in our own community is amazing, and we look forward to expanding our partnership to ensure that no child in our community goes to bed hungry.”At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, including produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by.Volunteer drivers are needed each week to help deliver on Mondays out of Beth-El Farmworker Ministries in Wimauma. Routes take 60 minutes to complete.The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need.To find out how you can get involved, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mow4kids/ or call (813) 344-5837.About Tampa Bay Network to End HungerTampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.orgAbout Valencia Lakes Sports CharityThe Valencia Lakes Sports Charity is a 501(c)(3) Corporation located in Wimauma (southern Hillsborough County). It was formed in 2017 by members of the Pickleball, Tennis & Softball Clubs of the Valencia Lakes Community who recognized a need and wanted to give back to their local neighborhoods. Last year the Charity raised over $22,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Wimauma and Handling the Future through a dinner dance, raffle, and silent auction. Prior charities were My Warriors Place and Mary Martha House both in Ruskin plus we purchased a NEADS service dog for a military veteran.About Beth-El Farmworker MinistryFeeding the Mind, Spirit, and Body of the farmworking community and neighbors in need, through opportunities for hunger relief, education, healthcare, and spiritual growth. Since 1976, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Inc. encourages and assists farm workers, their families, and neighbors in South Hillsborough County with efforts to relieve food insecurity, providing access to educational opportunities, career advancement, and spiritual care. https://beth-el.org/About TC DeliversFor over 62 years, beginning in the farmlands of North Central Pennsylvania to today with three full services facilities in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa Florida, TC Delivers has been a dynamic player in the mailing and printing industry. As an approved workshare vendor of the USPS (the first in Florida) the company currently employs over 120 full time personnel and provides services to many different vertical markets. With capacity to grow, TC Delivers processed over 500,000,000 pieces of mail last year. However, the number one reason for the organizations success and continued growth has been faithfully adhering to a core set of principles that are committed to customer service and relationship building. www.TCDelivers.com Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend