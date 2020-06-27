Highly Acclaimed Teen Entertainers Host Youth Discussion for Positive Change

These discussions focus on current events, the importance of active listening to diverse opinions, and what actions teens can take to bring about the change they wish to see in their world either on the street or from their own homes.

In response to so many disheartening stories about the current state of the world, a diverse group of award winning teen entertainers from around the continent have taken it upon themselves to initiate positive change by hosting a series of Youth Discussions online. These discussions focus on current events, the importance of active listening to diverse opinions, and what actions teens can take to bring about the change they wish to see in their world either on the street or from their own homes.



Spearheaded by Jose Carrera (actor, director, producer and CEO of the SPA Awards Show) from Brooklyn, New York along with friends DJ Wildstyle and actor Paul Mikel Williams (who stars in Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max, The 15:17 to Paris, and Dragon Rescue Riders) from Los Angeles, CA, the Youth Discussion series brings guest entertainers from across the continent in a panel discussion with the opportunity for viewers in the audience to contribute and ask questions.



In overwhelming response to the Youth Discussion Part 1 (the summary of which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Izd-qZwlGk) free registration is now open for teens to participate on Sunday, June 28th 2020 at 4pm PST/7pm EST. To learn more about the event, you can visit @jac-_the actor @pmikey or @djwildstyle18 on instagram



“Even though we can’t vote, our objective is to inspire action and engage in respectful and real conversations about things that matter to us,” says DJ Wildstyle “Please join us in spreading positivity.”



