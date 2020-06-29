Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Slovak Armed Forces to Present at Helicopter Technology CEE Conference

SMi Reports: Slovak Armed Forces provides further briefings on the acquisition of UH-60 Black hawk helicopters at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, this September.

London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2020 --(



The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will be a key focus of this year's Helicopter Technology CEE conference, with senior leaders from the Slovak Armed Forces set to discuss key updates and progress made, as well as other expert national and international speakers. The 6th annual Helicopter Technology CEE conference will be held in Budapest, Hungary on the 1st and 2nd September 2020. Attendees will have the chance to hear the latest helicopter programme updates, procurement goals, and technology advancements.



There is an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th June. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR9prcom



With that in mind, SMi Group will have Brigadier General Robert Kleštinec, Slovak Air Force Deputy Commander, Slovak Armed Forces to brief on the acquisition of the UH-60 Black hawk helicopters:



"Modernization of Slovakia’s Air Force Technology through the Acquisition of 9 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters"

• Operational requirements to update and phase out aging Russian Mi-17 helicopters

• How an updated rotary fleet will allow Slovakian forces unsurpassed tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield, as well as the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline

• Integrating the last of the Black Hawks into the Air Force

• Ensuring continuous development and upgrades for an elite fighting force



Key nations in attendance include: Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Croatia.



For the event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up, it is available online at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR9prcom



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

1st – 2nd September 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Proudly Sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Bell



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



*"Last Three Black Hawk Military Helicopters Land in Presov" (News Now: January, 2020) https://newsnow.tasr.sk/featured/last-three-black-hawk-military-helicopters-land-in-presov/



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In recent news, the final three out of the nine UH-60 Black Hawk American military helicopters have landed in the Helicopter Wing of the Slovak Air Force in Presov. ‘The Defence Ministry has procured nine multi-purpose helicopters in total at the price of USD 261 million (€234 million) through the US government programme called Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract will also include a two-year logistic support, training of aviation and technical staff and expenses related to the helicopters’ transport to Slovakia.The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will be a key focus of this year's Helicopter Technology CEE conference, with senior leaders from the Slovak Armed Forces set to discuss key updates and progress made, as well as other expert national and international speakers. The 6th annual Helicopter Technology CEE conference will be held in Budapest, Hungary on the 1st and 2nd September 2020. Attendees will have the chance to hear the latest helicopter programme updates, procurement goals, and technology advancements.There is an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th June. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR9prcomWith that in mind, SMi Group will have Brigadier General Robert Kleštinec, Slovak Air Force Deputy Commander, Slovak Armed Forces to brief on the acquisition of the UH-60 Black hawk helicopters:"Modernization of Slovakia’s Air Force Technology through the Acquisition of 9 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters"• Operational requirements to update and phase out aging Russian Mi-17 helicopters• How an updated rotary fleet will allow Slovakian forces unsurpassed tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield, as well as the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline• Integrating the last of the Black Hawks into the Air Force• Ensuring continuous development and upgrades for an elite fighting forceKey nations in attendance include: Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Croatia.For the event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up, it is available online at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR9prcomHelicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 20201st – 2nd September 2020Budapest, HungaryProudly Sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: BellFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.*"Last Three Black Hawk Military Helicopters Land in Presov" (News Now: January, 2020) https://newsnow.tasr.sk/featured/last-three-black-hawk-military-helicopters-land-in-presov/About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR9prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend