Prosh Marketing & Smarter Loans Launch Contest to Celebrate World SME Day and Support Entrepreneurs

Prosh Marketing, a marketing company dedicated to helping start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow through measured marketing strategies, announced that it has partnered with Smarter Loans to launch a contest called The SMB Marketing Boost Contest, aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses better market themselves. Contest winners to receive prize packs of Marketing Services to fuel business recovery and growth.

Toronto, Canada, June 27, 2020 --(



Seeing the global pandemic hit small businesses the hardest, and inspired by the United Nations General Assembly who declared June 27th World SME day to raise awareness of their contribution to the economy, “The SMB Marketing Boost Contest” was created to give SMBs access to marketing support that will help them connect with their consumers, drive sales and flourish in the post-pandemic world.



“We understand that many SMBs have been greatly affected by the pandemic and want to leverage our expertise to help,” said Roshni Wijayasinha, Founder of Prosh Marketing. “It has been shown that continued marketing throughout a recession can help companies survive and even thrive, and through this contest we want to encourage and celebrate Canadian entrepreneurs who are looking to grow.”



Canadian based small and medium-sized businesses in any industry with less than 50 employees can enter the contest to win one of three prize packs that include services worth over $5,000, including a review of their current Marketing, PR, Content and Digital Strategies performed by industry leading experts at Prosh Marketing, as well as a Canadian Business Spotlight video promoting their business, produced by and promoted on Smarter Loan’s properties reaching over 250,000 people, and that can be used for their marketing purposes.



“We are very excited to be a part of this initiative alongside Prosh Marketing, and to continue doing our part in supporting Canadian small business owners,” said Vlad Sherbatov, President and Co-Founder, Smarter Loans.



The contest opens today and runs until July 9th, 2020 at noon. Interested SMBs are encouraged to visit https://proshmarketing.com/smbcontest to learn more about the contest prizes, eligibility requirements, full rules and regulations, and to submit their entry form by answering a few questions. Toronto, Canada, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Prosh Marketing, a marketing company dedicated to helping start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow through measured marketing strategies, announced that it has partnered with Smarter Loans to launch a contest aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses better market themselves.Seeing the global pandemic hit small businesses the hardest, and inspired by the United Nations General Assembly who declared June 27th World SME day to raise awareness of their contribution to the economy, “The SMB Marketing Boost Contest” was created to give SMBs access to marketing support that will help them connect with their consumers, drive sales and flourish in the post-pandemic world.“We understand that many SMBs have been greatly affected by the pandemic and want to leverage our expertise to help,” said Roshni Wijayasinha, Founder of Prosh Marketing. “It has been shown that continued marketing throughout a recession can help companies survive and even thrive, and through this contest we want to encourage and celebrate Canadian entrepreneurs who are looking to grow.”Canadian based small and medium-sized businesses in any industry with less than 50 employees can enter the contest to win one of three prize packs that include services worth over $5,000, including a review of their current Marketing, PR, Content and Digital Strategies performed by industry leading experts at Prosh Marketing, as well as a Canadian Business Spotlight video promoting their business, produced by and promoted on Smarter Loan’s properties reaching over 250,000 people, and that can be used for their marketing purposes.“We are very excited to be a part of this initiative alongside Prosh Marketing, and to continue doing our part in supporting Canadian small business owners,” said Vlad Sherbatov, President and Co-Founder, Smarter Loans.The contest opens today and runs until July 9th, 2020 at noon. Interested SMBs are encouraged to visit https://proshmarketing.com/smbcontest to learn more about the contest prizes, eligibility requirements, full rules and regulations, and to submit their entry form by answering a few questions.