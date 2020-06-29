Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Fortum Oslo Varme to Present Klemetsrud Case Study at Energy from Waste 2020

SMi Group’s Energy from Waste conference will feature a presentation on the waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud from Fortum Oslo Varme’s director of CO2 capture and storage.

London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2020 --(



Interested parties should register by 30th June to save £400 off the conference price: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2



Last month, the board of Fortum Oslo Varme endorsed a proposal to realise the carbon capture plant at Klemetsrud. This is a huge milestone, as the plant will have the capability to capture as much as 90% of greenhouse gas emissions released from the incineration of waste. Plus, the heat surplus from the capture process can be used to heat the city's buildings.



Fortum Oslo Varme's carbon capture project could be one of the first full-scale plants in Europe, paving the way for other nations, and helping to get Europe on track to reach its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director of CO2 Capture and Storage, Fortum Oslo Varme, will be speaking at this year's Energy from Waste conference to explore the challenges and opportunities in CO2 capture, and present a case study on the waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud.



Jannicke’s presentation will cover:



"Opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-to-Energy Sector case study - Fortum Oslo Varme’s waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud"



· Potential of CCS applied to the Waste-to-Energy sector

· From landfilling to energy recovery/WtE – with carbon capture

· Great global potential for transfer of technology and competence - The Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture Technology

· CCUS projects in Waste-to-Energy

· Challenges and lessons learnt



The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2



Energy from Waste 2020

1st – 2nd December 2020

London, United Kingdom



Sponsored by Hitachi Zosen INOVA and DEHA TECH



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 2020 edition of the Energy from Waste conference will convene in London on 1st – 2nd December to explore how the foundations of the industry are changing. As concerns about climate change and the environment continue to grow, it's becoming more important to address how the Energy from Waste industry can help in the need to curb emissions.Interested parties should register by 30th June to save £400 off the conference price: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2Last month, the board of Fortum Oslo Varme endorsed a proposal to realise the carbon capture plant at Klemetsrud. This is a huge milestone, as the plant will have the capability to capture as much as 90% of greenhouse gas emissions released from the incineration of waste. Plus, the heat surplus from the capture process can be used to heat the city's buildings.Fortum Oslo Varme's carbon capture project could be one of the first full-scale plants in Europe, paving the way for other nations, and helping to get Europe on track to reach its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director of CO2 Capture and Storage, Fortum Oslo Varme, will be speaking at this year's Energy from Waste conference to explore the challenges and opportunities in CO2 capture, and present a case study on the waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud.Jannicke’s presentation will cover:"Opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-to-Energy Sector case study - Fortum Oslo Varme’s waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud"· Potential of CCS applied to the Waste-to-Energy sector· From landfilling to energy recovery/WtE – with carbon capture· Great global potential for transfer of technology and competence - The Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture Technology· CCUS projects in Waste-to-Energy· Challenges and lessons learntThe event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2Energy from Waste 20201st – 2nd December 2020London, United KingdomSponsored by Hitachi Zosen INOVA and DEHA TECHFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend