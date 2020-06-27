First Scout to Go Eagle in 2020 for Troop 313

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, June 27, 2020 --(



For his Eagle Scout project Alex chose to build a 65 foot by 4 foot elevated wooden planter with star jasmine to grow covering a chain link fence along a parking lot at his school. Alex got some help from his fellow Scouts, friends and family, including a couple former Eagle Scouts from Troop 313, to make that project a reality. Ultimately the planter not only brought more beauty to the school grounds but also increased the safety of the school yard.



Alex’s Scouting journey began as a Cub Scout for Pack 313. His mother had long been active in Scouting, a passion passed from her own father who was an Eagle Scout himself. Through his years in Scouting, Alex participated in many projects, camps, and activities from doing the Flag Ceremony at Clearwater’s iconic Winter Wonderland village to participating in fundraiser and community service projects for his Troop.



“I was inspired to become an Ealgle Scout after hearing about the adventures of Scientology’s founder L. Ron Hubbard,” said Alex. “I knew he was the youngest Eagle Scout in America in his time, and I was impressed by that. I learned a lot about getting along with others and feel lucky that I got to spend so much time outdoors acquiring survival and leadership skills that I would never have without Scouting.”



Alex Harvey is now looking forward to other boys of his Troop attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He is the recipient of a full scholarship at University of Florida with a major in Engineering.



